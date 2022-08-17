Origin and migration of fluoride in the area of the Aluto Volcanic Complex (Main Ethiopian Rift)

Fluoride-enriched ground and surface waters represent a major health risk for the local population in many areas along the East African Rift. The present study investigates the origin of fluoride and the reason for its accumulation in the rift waters, following two hypotheses: (i) fluid-rock-interactions release fluoride from minerals into the water and (ii) magmatic-derived fluoride-containing liquids and gases migrate along permeable fault zones until they dissolve in ground- and surface water or be released to the atmosphere.

Rock-, gas, water-, soil-, and plant samples were collected from the area within and close by the Aluto Volcanic Complex, which is part of the Main Ethiopian Rift. Most analyzed waters showed fluoride concentrations above the drinking water limit (>1.5 mg/L) with the highest values in hot springs (up to 70 mg/L) and the geothermal well (76 mg/L). In the solid phase, a high fluoride content was found in acid volcanic rocks (ignimbrite: 4391 ppm; rhyolite: 3248 ppm) as well as in pumice (up to 1955 ppm). The fluoride content of soil samples collected within the volcanic complex varied between 82 and 1036 ppm, whereas former lake sediments from outside the Aluto Volcanic Complex showed higher fluoride contents ranging from 674 to 8171 ppm.

Identified fluoride-rich minerals are various amphiboles (about 3 wt.-% F–), fluor-apatite (about 3 wt % F–), minerals of the fluor-caphite group (about 5 wt.-% F–), parisite (up to 9 wt.-% F–), and fluorite (CaF 2 ). Elevated fluoride concentrations were also measured in some gas samples from fumaroles (up to 50 ppm) and in plant samples collected next to the fumaroles (up to 65 ppm). Leaching experiments of solid samples with deionized water demonstrated that fluoride can easily be mobilized from pumice and sediments but hardly from consolidated rocks. This fluoride release increased with temperature (up to 150 °C) and correlated roughly with dissolved silica indicating the binding of some fluoride to the amorphous or weakly crystalline silica fraction.