Petition to UK Government and Parliament: Do not put fluoride in all tap water.

On the 23rd of September 2021, the UK’s four chief medical officers recommended adding fluoride to all tap water ‘in order to combat tooth decay’. It is expected that ministers will soon implement this.
There is however, scientific literature on the negatives of adding fluoride to mains water.
More details
It would be better if people brushed their teeth with toothpaste daily and monitored to intake of sugar, rather than compel the entire population to ingest fluoride.
There needs to be greater discussion of this in the public sphere before implementation.
Sign this petition
37,133 signatures
100,000
Government responded
This response was given on 14 October 2021
Water fluoridation is a safe and effective public health measure to improve oral health. Public consultation will be an important part of the process ahead of introducing any new schemes.
Read the response in full
At 100,000 signatures…
At 100,000 signatures, this petition will be considered for debate in Parliament
Share this petition
• Created by Joshua Swerling
• Deadline 28 March 2022 All petitions run for 6 months
*Original online at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/597714