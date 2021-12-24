Petition to UK Government and Parliament: Do not put fluoride in all tap water.

Fluoride Action Network

Source: Petitions: UK Government and Parliament | December 24th, 2021
Location: United Kingdom

On the 23rd of September 2021, the UK’s four chief medical officers recommended adding fluoride to all tap water ‘in order to combat tooth decay’. It is expected that ministers will soon implement this.

There is however, scientific literature on the negatives of adding fluoride to mains water.

More details

It would be better if people brushed their teeth with toothpaste daily and monitored to intake of sugar, rather than compel the entire population to ingest fluoride.

There needs to be greater discussion of this in the public sphere before implementation.

37,133 signatures

100,000

Government responded

This response was given on 14 October 2021

Water fluoridation is a safe and effective public health measure to improve oral health. Public consultation will be an important part of the process ahead of introducing any new schemes.

At 100,000 signatures…

At 100,000 signatures, this petition will be considered for debate in Parliament

• Created by Joshua Swerling

• Deadline 28 March 2022 All petitions run for 6 months

*Original online at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/597714

