Renal health camp at Supebeda every week

The Chhattisgarh Health Department has decided to conduct special health camp to treat renal ailments from which people of Supebeda are suffering.

To combat the disease, a health camp was organized on Wednesday in which Ayurvedic doctors from Raipur and Gariaband provided treatment after necessary tests.

Immediate treatment and distribution of medicines was done by the doctors and necessary consultations were given for making their kidneys strong with Ayurvedic herbs and medicines.

It was further decided to hold such a camp every Wednesday. In case the ailment is found to be at an advance stage, the patients would be referred to Raipur, an official communication said.

The ailment the Supebeda residents are having was hereditary and was because of the excess fluoride in the underground water they used to drink.

