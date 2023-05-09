Fluoride Action Network

Report on Fluoride and Neurotoxicity Moves Closer to Final Publication

Children's Health Defense | May 9, 2023 | By Brenda Baletti
Pro-fluoride lobbyists and regulatory agencies for several years have tried to “weaken, delay, or kill” the National Toxicology Program’s draft report, which concluded high exposure to fluoride can reduce IQ in children.

