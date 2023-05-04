Report on Fluoride’s Effects on Kids’ IQ Nears Finish Line

A federal agency’s analyses of fluoride’s effects on children’s IQ should be clarified before the agency would decide whether to make the information public, scientists advising the agency said on Thursday.

The National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC) reviewed changes its working group recommended for two documents that examine fluoride’s hazards.

“Overall NTP did a very good job. But there are a number of areas where it could strengthen the veracity and clarity of the documents,” said BSC Working Group chair David L. Eaton, emeritus professor at the University of Washington and an adjunct professor of pharmacology …