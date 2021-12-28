Researcher issues warning to pregnant moms as fluoride returns to Windsor water

Till said she follows the science and was just as shocked at what the data of her research revealed — fluoridated drinking water causing measurable harm to the developing brain — as were the editors of JAMA. What makes her work so controversial, she said, is that it questions something that has been seen for many decades as so beneficial for so many. “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence — I believe that is what we have,” she said, adding criticism of her research findings is a “completely rational reaction” to emerging science.

“It’s not junk science,” said Fluoride-Free Windsor Essex activist Donna Mayne. If fluoride gets reintroduced next month into Windsor’s drinking water supply as planned, “they damn well better warn parents,” she said.

City Coun. Rino Bortolin, who moved the 2018 motion supporting resumption of fluoridation, said he and his colleagues rely on the advice and recommendations of the local health unit and the medical community. As with all public health decisions, he said the greater good for the community must be weighed against any potential harm to some.

“The evidence (of fluoridation’s benefit) was clear as presented by the health unit in 2018,” said Bortolin, who is also vice-chairman of the local health board.

Even if research by Till and others is supported in the U.S. National Toxicology Program review, there remains the question of the risk-benefit ratio — is the potential harm to brain development, however slight, outweighed by the proven benefits to dental health? Would lower concentrations of fluoride still benefit oral health while reducing potential neurotoxic harm to the fetus or infant?

Asked for comment, a spokesman for WECHU responded in an email that information on community water fluoridation can be found on its website . “Studies have shown there is no link to negative health outcomes,” the agency statement reads, adding fluoridation is “the single most effective public health measure to prevent tooth decay.”

Bortolin said “the biggest impact” of fluoridation is on the oral health of children from lower-income families who can least afford visits to the dentist or fluoride treatments. He said he’s “open to conversation” including the possibility of subsidizing water filtration systems for poorer households that might need them.

Rossi said installing the necessary equipment to reintroduce fluoridation came “well within” the approved budget of $850,000. He said the annual cost of adding a “high-purity product” from Fluorspar will be about $150,000.