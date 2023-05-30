Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Researchers Hid Data Showing Fluoride Lowers Kids’ IQs, Emails Reveal //

Researchers Hid Data Showing Fluoride Lowers Kids’ IQs, Emails Reveal

Children's Health Defense | May 30, 2023 | By Brenda Baletti
Posted on May 30th, 2023
Location: United States, National

California’s dental director and his team of researchers intentionally omitted data from a study seeking to undermine the forthcoming National Toxicology Program report linking fluoride exposure to neurodevelopmental damage in children, according to documents released last week.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF