Spinal Fluorosis is A Progressive Disabling Metabolic Bone Disease

Fluorosis is a crippling disease world over due to deposition of fluoride in the hard and soft tissues of body. Prevalence: Fluorosis is endemic in 25 countries. Like Syria, Jordan Sudan, Kenya Iran Iraq Afhghatistan Turkey and India. In India 15 million population in 20 states and 230 districts are affected. 60 million are disabled with 1/10 having neurological manifestations. Indian states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh are worst affected, whereas Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Bihar are least affected.

