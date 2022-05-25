Students give Wikipedia dental content a checkup

— University of Toronto dental students are monitoring dental and oral health content on Wikipedia to ensure it is accurate and properly cited.

The university’s chapter of the Wikipedia Collaboration of Dental Schools (WCODS) has been updating information for the last three years. Though some don’t view Wikipedia as a credible source, many dental students and clinicians use it, according to a press release from the school.

Dr. Nour Geres of Dundee University in the U.K. started WCODS. Now, there are chapters all around the world, including the one at the University of Toronto.

Each year, every chapter is assigned a topic of focus with specific Wikipedia articles to monitor and update. Since Wikipedia builds content using open collaboration, editing work can be changed. Therefore, each chapter monitors the pages after they have been updated to ensure accuracy.

