Sublimity fluoride ballot measure

Voters in Sublimity were choosing to keep adding fluoride to their water.

The city 15 miles east of Salem asked its residents if they wanted to continue to put fluoride in the drinking water, a practice the city has undertaken since 1955.

Sublimity is one of 29 in the state that adds fluoride to its drinking water, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Oregon is 48th in the nation in the percent of its population that receives fluoride from drinking water.

Adding the naturally occurring mineral into drinking water in an effort to help prevent cavities in children costs the city about $5,000 per year.

*Original article online at https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/politics/2022/05/17/dallas-gervais-schools-ask-for-millions-in-bond-selection-results/65353237007/