Sunlit Chemical breaks ground on $100M Phoenix facility

Sunlit Chemical, a leading semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan, broke ground today on its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Phoenix. Joined by Governor Doug Ducey, City of Phoenix leadership, legislators and economic and community leaders, the groundbreaking advances the state’s reputation as a national semiconductor leader and advances Arizona’s unrivaled semiconductor industry supply chain.

Representing a $100 million total investment in two phases, the 900,000-square-foot facility located on 17 acres in north Phoenix will produce hydrofluoric acid and other high purity grade industrial chemicals in the first phase, which will be operational in early 2023. The remaining $50 million investment for phase 2 involving raw material purification will be operational in 2025. The facility will adopt the vertical integration manufacturing process, streamlining operations.

“Arizona is proud to welcome Sunlit Chemical’s first manufacturing facility in the U.S.,” said Governor Ducey. “Sunlit’s investment bolsters Arizona’s semiconductor supply chain and our reputation as a global semiconductor powerhouse. We are grateful to Sunlit, Jack and Bryan Lin and everyone involved in this decision for choosing Arizona and we look forward to supporting their success as part of our world-class semiconductor industry.”

Founded in 1972, Sunlit Chemical was the first manufacturer of hydrofluoric acid and fluoride in Taiwan. The company contributes to 75 percent of the world’s market share in producing sodium fluoride in the oral care industry and is one of the only two producers globally to obtain US FDA approval. Sunlit now manufactures hydrofluoric acid, ammonium fluoride, and other fluorine-related chemicals. Sunlit has produced various grades of hydrofluoric acid and function chemicals for customers spanning from semiconductor, TFT-LCD, solar cell to steel manufacturing.

“Sunlit is excited to expand into Arizona and this new milestone marks Sunlit’s commitment to our partners that we are ready to expand our reach beyond Asia and set sights on the global front,” said Bryan Lin, President of Sunlit Group. “This new facility enables Sunlit to be the leading main supplier of high purity hydrofluoric acid to semiconductor fabs in the U.S. We are also equally committed to allocating considerable resources and to bring along the know-how in adhering to the highest standards of environmental and safety management, water efficiency and energy management.”

With Sunlit’s in-house Research and Development facility and fleet of transportation vehicles, the company can offer streamlined supply chain and logistical solutions to its customers. Sunlit has continued to invest in two core concepts for self-reliant R&D of semiconductor-grade hydrofluoric acid technology, and is one of few manufacturers in the world that have 100 percent self-reliant technology to produce ultra-high purity hydrofluoric acid. As of 2020, Sunlit’s total production capacity is one of the top producers in the world and will reach 110 thousand ton globally in 2024.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents another significant addition to Arizona’s rapidly expanding semiconductor ecosystem,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Sunlit brings a global reputation for safety, quality, and sustainability, and we are thankful they have chosen Arizona to stand up their first manufacturing facility in the U.S.”

“Phoenix welcomes Sunlit Chemical from Taiwan, the first in a series of foreign companies investing here as a result of TSMC,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Sunlit’s decision is a testament to Phoenix’s advancement as a national and global leader in the semiconductor industry. Its new fabrication facility in north Phoenix adds to the quality jobs and research excellence significantly expanding in our region.”

“Over the past 18 months, Phoenix has been spotlighted on the global economic stage as a center for advanced manufacturing,” said Christine Mackay, director, Phoenix Community and Economic Development. “We are so honored that Sunlit selected North Phoenix for its expansion, and they are a welcome addition to the growing manufacturing ecosystem here. This is a perfect location for them to find a qualified, experienced workforce and the choice of lifestyle their employees can experience here.”

In the future, Sunlit will continue to reinforce the supply chain partnership around the world, focus on the core business of the industry, improve the management system, and persist with the people-oriented corporate culture for business sustainability.

“As an advanced manufacturer providing high-wage jobs to the region, Sunlit is a welcome addition to the rapidly growing semiconductor industry in Greater Phoenix,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “In choosing Phoenix as its first U.S. facility, the company is joining a number of Taiwanese businesses that recognize the advantages our region provides.”

Arizona’s semiconductor industry has seen numerous significant investments in recent years. In January 2022, EMD Electronics announced a $28 million investment for a new factory in Chandler to expand its gas and chemical delivery systems business in North America and Europe.

In September 2021, Intel broke ground on its two semiconductor fabs in Chandler, Fab 52 and Fab 62, which when fully operational in 2024 will house 3,000 jobs and would become the largest semiconductor producing site in the U.S.And in April 2020, Arizona made news internationally when TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) announced a $12 billion investment to build their new U.S. plant in north Phoenix.

*Original article online at https://azbigmedia.com/business/sunlit-chemical-breaks-ground-on-100m-phoenix-facility/