Supply chain issues blamed for delay in Calgary fluoride reintroduction.

Last year city council voted in favour of putting fluoride back into Calgarians’ drinking water following a plebiscite question in the municipal election. While work was expected to take up to two years, city officials say the timeline has been extended to spring 2024 to factor in supply chain issues. As Tracy Nagai reports, those in favour of adding fluoride back say the work needs to happen more quickly.

