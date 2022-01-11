The Borrow Foundation was established in 1971. It is a grant making charity, a not-for-profit organisation, based in the UK.

Our mission is to promote the improvement of oral health, primarily in children, through the prevention of oral diseases.

Our work is expanding; the number of countries in which our grants are applied continues to grow.

The Foundation is politically and financially independent.

The trustees of the Foundation are:

Professor Andrew Rugg-Gunn (Chair)

Dr Nigel Thomas

Professor Christina Stecksén-Blicks

Mr Nigel Borrow

Our history