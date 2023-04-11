The National Toxicology Program’s fluoride report raises concerns about fluoride’s neurotoxic effects on the brain & IQ

Safety advocates are calling for officials to take immediate action to protect public health and issue a ban on public water fluoridation.

SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ — The International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM) is raising awareness that fluoride exposure has been found to cause neurodevelopmental and cognitive health effects by the The National Toxicology Program (NTP). The NTP was forced to release a draft of its long-awaited fluoride report that was initially completed in May of 2022, but the CDC and HHS worked behind the scenes to suppress its release.

A judge subpoenaed the NTP to make the report public during an ongoing lawsuit filed by several environmental and health advocacy groups who have long expressed concerns about the safety of fluoride, which is added to drinking water in many communities across the United States. The NTP’s report provides new evidence to support these concerns and raises questions about the long-term negative health effects of fluoride exposure.

According to the NTP’s report, 52 out of 55 studies found a decrease in child IQ with increased fluoride exposure. The report’s meta-analysis supports the results of previous studies and extends them by including newer, more precise studies. The data confirms a consistent inverse association between fluoride exposure and children’s IQ.

When asked if there is a safe fluoride dose, NTP replied that they discovered “no obvious threshold” for either total fluoride exposure or water fluoride exposure in their meta-analysis. NTP referred to a graph in their report, which depicts a sharp decline in IQ of roughly 7 points across a fluoride range of 0.2 to 1.5 mg/L.

NTP’s meta-analysis further elaborates on the impact that loss of IQ would have on our population.

“[R]esearch on other neurotoxicants has shown that subtle shifts in IQ at the population level can have a profound impact…a 5-point decrease in a population’s IQ would nearly double the number of people classified as intellectually disabled.”

The history of water fluoridation and new research finding fluoride is toxic to the developing brain is covered in this video, The Impact of FLUORIDE on the Developing Brain, produced by Little Things Matter an organization dedicated to raising awareness of the environmental risks and to provide actionable steps to empower families.

The release of the National Toxicology Program’s report is a significant development in the ongoing debate about the safety of fluoride and advocates are calling for officials to take immediate action to protect public health and issue a ban on public water fluoridation.

“The National Toxicology Program’s report on fluoride is a major victory for public health and transparency,” said Dr. Teresa Scott, President of The International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine. “For too long, communities across the country have been forced to ingest a neurotoxic chemical without their knowledge or consent. This report underscores the urgent need to immediately ban water fluoridation to protect the health and well-being of all Americans.”

The IABDM is a non-profit organization of dentists, physicians and allied health professionals committed to integrating body, mind, spirit and mouth in caring for the whole person. We encourage the highest standards of ethical conduct and responsible patient care.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/627333221/the-national-toxicology-program-s-fluoride-report-raises-concerns-about-fluoride-s-neurotoxic-effects-on-the-brain-iq