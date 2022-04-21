Toothpaste tablets are more eco-friendly than traditional tubes and convenient for travel — here are the best ones we’ve tested

The best toothpaste tablets

CO. by Colgate

Co. to Go On-The-Go Toothpaste Tabs, $14 for a one month supply, available on CO. by Colgate

These tablets were my favorite to use because of how easily they crush into a powder when chewed, and I like the pleasantly sweet mint flavor. They contain fluoride for cavity prevention, which is a must, and they’re vegan.

The only drawbacks are that of the options I tried, these are the most expensive by unit and they come in a jar with a plastic lid, which sort of defeats the eco-friendly purpose.

Bite Fresh Mint Toothpaste Bits, $30 for a four-month supply, available on Bite

Bite’s toothpaste bits break down pretty well when chewed and they have a strong minty flavor. Bite also sells a berry flavor, which I personally couldn’t stomach but it may appeal to kids. It sells an option that contains charcoal, too, but per our experts, you should probably steer clear of that ingredient for the time being.

The bits contain nano-hydroxyapatite, a dentist-approved fluoride alternative. They’re a fair value per unit, are vegan, and come in a plastic-free glass jar. If you sign up for a monthly subscription, refills come in compostable envelopes.

Huppy Peppermint Toothpaste Tablets, $32 for a four-month supply, available on Huppy

Like Bite, Huppy’s tablets also have a strong minty taste and crush up pretty well when chewed. As with the above brands, you should probably avoid its charcoal mint flavor for dental health reasons. These tabs contain nano-hydroxyapatite instead of fluoride for cavity prevention and are vegan.

I like that they come with lightweight refillable aluminum cases for storage, and refills are in compostable paper envelopes.

Unpaste Toothpaste Tablets with Fluoride, $10.49-$12.75 for a two month supply, available on Zero Waste Outlet, Well Earth Goods, and others

Unpaste, the American branch of German brand Denttabs, sells its tabs at a number of smaller online and brick-and-mortar retailers. It sells both fluoridated and non-fluoridated versions, so be sure to get the fluoridated ones to help prevent cavities.

The mint flavor is less aggressive than the other brands I tried, which some folks may prefer, and they also offer a cinnamon option if that’s your thing. Unpaste’s tabs are vegan and come in compostable envelopes.