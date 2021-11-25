UK Dental Medicines Advisory Service: questions asked by dentists – part 4: prescribing of high-strength fluoride toothpastes and use of fluoride varnishes in dental practice

Abstract
The UK Dental Medicines Advisory Service (UKDMAS) provides advice to dentists and other dental healthcare professionals concerning the use of medicines and medical devices in dental prescribing, administering, or dispensing. The commonly asked questions posed to the UKDMAS concerning the prescribing of high-strength fluoride toothpastes and use of fluoride varnishes in dental practice are discussed with answers, supplemented by relevant information from clinicians. These include: the prescribing of high-strength fluoride toothpastes and application of fluoride varnish in particular patient groups; issues concerning the amounts of fluoride toothpaste that can be prescribed; regulations related to the supply of fluoride toothpastes by dental hygienists and therapists; and the constituents and selection of fluoride varnishes.
Key points
- The UK Dental Medicines Advisory Service (UKDMAS) provides advice to dentists and other dental healthcare workers on the prescribing of medicines, and the use of medicines and medical devices in dental practice.
- Highlights commonly asked questions posed by members of the dental team to the UKDMAS, concerning high-strength fluoride toothpastes and fluoride varnishes, providing responses from relevant dental specialities.
- Addresses the concerns related to the use of fluoride products in particular patient groups, with respect to prescribing and supplying of high-strength fluoride toothpastes and varnishes within the regulatory frameworks.
