UK Dental Medicines Advisory Service: questions asked by dentists – part 4: prescribing of high-strength fluoride toothpastes and use of fluoride varnishes in dental practice

Abstract

The UK Dental Medicines Advisory Service (UKDMAS) provides advice to dentists and other dental healthcare professionals concerning the use of medicines and medical devices in dental prescribing, administering, or dispensing. The commonly asked questions posed to the UKDMAS concerning the prescribing of high-strength fluoride toothpastes and use of fluoride varnishes in dental practice are discussed with answers, supplemented by relevant information from clinicians. These include: the prescribing of high-strength fluoride toothpastes and application of fluoride varnish in particular patient groups; issues concerning the amounts of fluoride toothpaste that can be prescribed; regulations related to the supply of fluoride toothpastes by dental hygienists and therapists; and the constituents and selection of fluoride varnishes.