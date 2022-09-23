FAN NOTE: This article highlights how fluoride is used in the production of nuclear fuel.

An online meeting was held between the President of Ukraine’s nuclear enterprise Energoatom Petro Kotin and the President of the American conversion company ConverDyn Malcolm Critchley on September 22, 2022.

Ukraine’s nuclear enterprise Energoatom shared its possible cooperation with American ConverDyn in a statement that read:

“Malcolm Critchley presented the capabilities of the new conversion facility (uranium hexafluoride production facility from uranium concentrate, which is the second stage in the nuclear fuel production process.”

“In his turn, Petro Kotin offered his American colleagues to explore the possibility of further cooperation in the field of nuclear materials supply for nuclear fuel fabrication and other areas of potential cooperation.”

“For reference: ConverDyn is a general partnership between the U.S. multinational companies General Atomics and Honeywell, which provides uranium hexafluoride (UF6) conversion and related services to nuclear power plant operators in North America, Europe and Asia. ”

“The company is the sole marketing agent for UF6 produced at Honeywell’s uranium hexafluoride conversion plant.”

The news follows reports that at 3.41 am on Sunday, September 11 (local time), power unit No. 6 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest, was disconnected from the power grid and preparations are currently underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state.

In addition, the staff of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine are on the verge of a “psychological breakdown” according to Petro Kotin the President of Energoatom, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

*Original full-text article online at: https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/09/23/ukraine-nuclear-enterprise-energoatom-discusses-cooperation-with-american-company-converdyn/