Snowy Monaro Regional Council will be resuming fluoridation of the drinking water supply for Jindabyne and Berridale following cessation of the service due to equipment failure in 2017 and 2018.

New fluoride dosing systems have been constructed at each site – East Jindabyne/Berridale, Jindabyne Barry Way and Jindabyne – thanks to a full subsidy provided by NSW Health.

Council has been awaiting NSW Health sign-off and approval before recommencing dosing, which has now been received.

The systems have been checked and staff given refresher training in April 2023, and fluoridation will commence two weeks from the date of this notice.

If you live in Berridale or Jindabyne and you or your family are currently taking any fluoride supplements, seek prompt medical advice before fluoridation resumes.

Snowy Monaro water supply fluoridation factsheet

Why is fluoride added to the water supply?

NSW Health support the dosing of fluoride in Snowy Monaro Regional Council water supply systems. Fluoridation of water supplies has been demonstrated to reduce tooth decay in adults and children.

The National Health Medical Research Council of Australia (NHMRC) found that water fluoridation reduces tooth decay by 44% in children and adolescents and by 27% in adults.²

Almost all public drinking water supplies in NSW are currently fluoridated.¹

Refer to this fact sheet

/Public Release. This material from the originating organization/author(s) might be of the point-in-time nature, and edited for clarity, style and length. Mirage.News does not take institutional positions or sides, and all views, positions, and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the author(s).View in full here

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.miragenews.com/update-on-drinking-water-fluoridation-1002935/