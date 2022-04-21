Using too much toothpaste and other teeth brushing mistakes we’re all making

Using too much toothpaste is one oral hygiene mistake people make. (Getty Images)

How much is too much? When it comes to toothpaste less is definitely more according to a top dentist.

Dr Aneka Khaira, award-winning cosmetic and restorative dentist at Vogue Dental, says a pea-sized amount is more than enough for adults, and using too much toothpaste can actually cause more harm then good.

“The amount of toothpaste you should put on your toothbrush can vary based on the type of toothpaste you use, your age, whether you rinse after brushing and your personal preferences,” Dr Khaira explains.

“It doesn’t matter whether you use a manual toothbrush or one with a spinning head or sonic vibrations, the size of the bristles or the type of toothbrush doesn’t determine how much toothpaste you should use.

“However, a fluoride toothpaste vs. a non-fluoride toothpaste is a factor in the amount of toothpaste you need and how you brush. Fluoride needs time to penetrate your teeth to provide its healthy benefits, but swallowing too much fluoride can be an issue for young children.”

In general, adults need a pea-sized amount of toothpaste, while children ages three and under need less, according to Dr Khaira. “The important part is that you brush your teeth twice daily and follow healthy oral hygiene habits. The right amount of toothpaste and using one that feels and tastes good will help make brushing your teeth more enjoyable and effective.

“When using too much toothpaste there is an excess of abrasives in your mouth which can lead to tooth structure loss and gum recession.

“The sad irony is that many adults brush especially hard and use a large amount of toothpaste – especially the whitening kind – in an effort to brighten and whiten their smile.”

Young children need even less toothpaste. (Getty Images)

But using too much toothpaste isn’t the only oral hygiene error lots of us are making. Here Dr Khaira highlights some other problems.

1. Brushing too hard

This is the most common mistake people make when brushing their teeth. There is a misconception that the power of your stroke is what cleans your teeth. It is the motion of your brush that does the cleaning.

Brushing your teeth too hard can wear out your tooth enamel and gums and cause tooth sensitivity. If the bristles of your tooth brush are too splayed out, you are brushing too hard. Over zealous brushing can lead to abrasion causing gum recession and tooth wear.

2. Keeping the same toothbrush

Most people will change their toothbrush twice a year. And this is not often enough. I recommend you change your toothbrush every three months or sooner if the bristles are splayed. Not only is using a toothbrush for too long unhygienic, the brush typically loses its effectiveness after three months.