Dear Editor:

There are at least four main reasons to vote to eliminate fluoride from our drinking water:

1. Research claims fluoride is a toxic substance that is a risk of cancer, weakens bones, thyroid risks, etc. (check reliable online resources for lists).

2. Fluoride is a compound with usually a metal and it is a non-pharmaceutical drug that should not be ingested.

3. We get plenty of fluoride from toothpaste and other products.

4. It costs our water district $24,000 a year which we help pay.

Please help us and our children by removing fluoride from our drinking water.

C. Marie Tupper

Boothbay Harbor

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.boothbayregister.com/article/vote-eliminate-flouride/166681#.Y03lxBh-X1w.twitter