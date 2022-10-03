Voting no to fluoride

Dear Editor:

The people of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport have the opportunity to vote on removing fluoride from our public water supply Nov. 8.

The referendum question will be, “Shall fluoride be added to the public water supply for the intended purpose of reducing tooth decay?” There are several reasons why many of us in the region will be voting “No.”

Sodium fluoride is the only chemical added to our drinking water as a form of medical treatment.

By fluoridating the public water supply, individuals do not have the choice to opt out. It is the most expensive chemical to filter out of our drinking water.

Studies show the most effective use of fluoride in preventing tooth decay is topical, such as in toothpaste. There is no reason to continue this outdated practice of ingesting fluoride, when it is filtered through our kidneys and accumulates in our bones.

The sodium fluoride added to our drinking water is not a natural mineral but a waste byproduct of the phosphate fertilizer industry. This chemical, which the FDA still classifies as an experimental drug, is sourced from China and Japan.

The Boothbay region has resources, including a dental program in the school, affordable food access and a ride share program to and from appointments.

The FOC will be hosting a public event to share information on water fluoridation, at the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. We encourage people of the community to join us.

You may also visit our website FluorideOC.com for more information on fluoridation.

Thank you.

Anna Christina Rogers

Boothbay Harbor

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.boothbayregister.com/article/voting-no-fluoride/165936