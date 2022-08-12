Water fluoridation started in the USA in 1945 and is currently practised in about 25 countries. In the USA, 74% of the population receives fluoridated water, with over 200 million people having their water fluoridated at the optimum level. Around 185 million more people have their water artificially fluoridated in other countries. Currently over six million people in England are supplied with optimally fluoridated water. There are no water fluoridation schemes in Scotland. In sharp contrast, the Republic of Ireland has 73% (3.2 million) of their population benefiting from water fluoridation. 2

On the Scottish Water website, I discovered that my water supply, along with about 500,000 Edinburgh and Midlothian residents, is shared with the Scottish (Holyrood) Parliament (postcode EH99 1SP). It was tested eight times last year and found to have a mean level of 0.12 ppm fluoride.3 This natural level of fluoride, shared with Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs), would need to be increased by a factor of around 9 to optimally and effectively reduce tooth decay. However, owing not to dithering but to active government inaction, no one benefits from water fluoridation in Scotland. The January 2018 Scottish Oral Health Improvement Plan stated: ‘Although we recognise that water fluoridation could make a positive contribution to improvements in oral health, the practicalities of implementing this means we have taken the view that alternative solutions are more achievable’.4 These ‘alternative solutions’ have not been published subsequently.