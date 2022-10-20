What happened to promise of fluoride research centre?

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao accused BJP national president J.P. Nadda of failing to fulfil the promises made to the people.

“What happened to the promise of ‘fluoride research and mitigation centre’ at Marriguda you made during a visit in 2016 as Union Health Minister? Six years have completed and the Telangana Government allocated 8.2 acres at Choutuppal for this purpose. Not even a single rupee was released for the Centre. You have even promised to construct 300-bed hospital at Marriguda which was not fulfilled. How can you seek vote from the public making false promises? The people of Munugode will teach a lesson,” said Mr Harish Rao in a tweet on Thursday referring to the unfulfilled promise by the BJP national president.

Police check Dayakar’s vehicle

At Palimela check post the police checked the vehicle of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao. His security vehicles were also checked by the police as part of byelection routine checking.

Participating in election campaign at Chandur in Munugode constituency, Mr. Dayakar Rao made a house-to-house campaign and urged voters to vote for the car. The Minister promised to change the face of two wards he adopted in the town.

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy participated in campaign at Choutuppal and admitted many workers from other parties into TRS. “BJP has been trying to win the elections from the backdoor with the help of ECI. How a symbol that was removed from the list was restored again?” asked Mr Prashanth Reddy people are vexed with BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy and they are telling it openly. He has promised laying of new roads and complete drainage works.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud met with leaders of different trade unions and urged them to see that workers vote for the party. It was estimated that there are about 12,000 workers in various industries working in the constituency. The leaders were asked to hold gate meeting at every industry and meet every worker.

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Sriniva Yadav accused that that BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy has resigned for the seat to get contract from the Union Government. He has participated in the campaign at Nampally mandal headquarters.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/what-happened-to-promise-of-fluoride-research-centre/article66035888.ece