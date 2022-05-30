What is SF6? Sulphur hexafluoride explained Sulphur hexafluoride – also known as SF 6 – is a ‘greenhouse gas’ that has long played a part in

global warming, similar to that of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). CO 2 has been a focal point of climate change for many years. Released from the burning of

fossil fuels and other carbon-intensive practices, it creates a cover that traps heat from the

sun in the earth’s atmosphere, warming the planet and the oceans. This is what’s known as

the ‘greenhouse effect’. SF 6 also has this effect, but is much more potent than CO 2 . Today, wider understanding of

the potency of this gas – and the need to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in

order to tackle climate change – is causing a rethink of its use.

What is SF6 greenhouse gas?

SF 6 is a synthetic, odourless gas that’s used in the electricity industry to keep networks

running safely and reliably. It’s highly stable, non-toxic, non-flammable and electronegative,

which means it will not form other compounds that will alter its state and effectiveness.

SF 6 has historically been used in a variety of applications, from metal smelting to filling

double-glazing panels, but the electricity industry is one of the few places where it’s still

used today; due to the technical challenges in replacing it. And it’s used on such a scale

that it’s become a serious contributing factor to global warming.

Why is SF6 harmful to the atmosphere?

SF 6 is one of the most potent greenhouse gases we know. Its high atmospheric stability

and ability to trap infrared radiation means it’s far more potent at warming the earth’s

atmosphere than CO 2 over longer periods of time.

In fact, it’s estimated that, over a 100-year period, SF 6 is 23,500 times more effective at

trapping infrared radiation than CO 2 1, meaning that 1 kg of SF 6 has the same impact as

23,500 kg of CO 2 . Once in the atmosphere, it has an atmospheric lifetime of 3,200 years,

which means it can accumulate without degrading for millennia to come.

What is SF6 used for?

Around 80% of the SF 6 used globally is in electricity transmission and distribution.2 Medium-

and high-voltage electrical equipment contains SF 6 to insulate the live electrical parts and to

switch the flow of electrical current on and off. This same equipment is also used to connect

the generation and storage of renewable energy.

Renewable technology also uses the gas – for example, switchgear for wind turbines use it to

prevent overloads.

In electronics, SF 6 is used in semiconductor devices found in computers, smartphones,

consoles and batteries for electric vehicles.

Electrical equipment is designed to avoid the release of this gas into the atmosphere, but leaks

can occur over its lifecycle. SF 6 can also be released during the equipment’s manufacture,

installation, maintenance or decommissioning.

How will removing SF6 help to fight climate change?

The potency of SF 6 released into the earth’s atmosphere can have a significant effect on global

warming. The annual emissions of SF 6 rose 24% between 2008 and 2018, largely spurred on

by the growing use of switchgear that uses the gas in developing countries.

In 2008 an estimated 7,300 tonnes were emitted globally, which rose to 9,040 tonnes in 2018.

To put it in context, 9,000 tonnes of SF 6 equates to the greenhouse gas emissions of approximately

44 million passenger vehicles driven for one year, or 103 million tonnes of coal being burned.3

It’s also believed the level of SF 6 released into the earth’s atmosphere is being vastly underestimated,

as tracking its release in developing countries is difficult.

How can SF6 production be reduced?

To prevent more harmful SF 6 being released into our atmosphere, solutions to replace SF 6 with

greener alternatives are being developed.

We’re currently partnering with Hitachi Energy in the UK to develop and deploy the world’s first SF 6

replacement product for installed high-voltage, gas-insulated switchgear. Using this new solution

means that we can avoid the cost of replacing equipment and reduce its carbon footprint.

