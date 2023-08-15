Why Colgate-Palmolive and Publix just announced a recall of children’s toothpaste

Fluoride toothpaste in fluoride-free toothpaste tubes caused a recall of boxes of children’s fluoride toothpaste by Colgate-Palmolive. The boxes say they contain Hello Wild Strawberry fluoride vegan toothpaste. And that’s the toothpaste inside the tubes inside those boxes. But the tubes are for Hello Fresh Watermelon fluoride-free toothpaste. Colgate-Palmolive says the tube doesn’t show all the warnings for fluoride, “including that the product should be kept out of the reach of children under 6.”

Also, one of the company’s notices says: “Without the right labeling, there’s potential for unintentional fluoride exposure, and while fluoride toothpaste is safe when used as intended, ingesting too much fluoride could cause someone to become sick, especially kids.” Among the “selected stores” carrying Hello toothpaste is Publix, which announced the recall on its website.

The recalled lots Nos. are 004287, 2267USA94A, and, 2271USA94A, expiration 08/2024; 3053USA94A, expiration 01/2025; 3156USA94A and 3157USA94A, expiration 05/2025. The UPC code No. is 819156020264. If you have this toothpaste, Colgate-Palmolive wants you to take photos of the box and tube, note the lot number and UPC codes and submit them to Colgate-Palmolive for reimbursement. Consumers can also just return the toothpaste to the tube.

If you have questions about this recall or to learn how to get a refund (aside from store return), reach out to Colgate-Palmolive either online or at 855-554-7567, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/recalls/article278258473.html