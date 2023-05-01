You Ask, We Answer: How much does it cost Eau Claire to add fluoride to its water?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – For this edition of You Ask, We Answer, one viewer is wondering how much it costs the city of Eau Claire to add fluoride to its drinking water?

City officials say the 2023 fluoride budget is $48,800. They say that’s pretty typical, though the cost of the mineral has increased with Covid and inflation.

The city has been adding fluoride to its water since the 1950’s. Fluoride is recommended by the Department of Health and the Department of Natural Resources for its benefits to dental hygiene. Officials say it lowers the risk of cavities, especially in kids.

Trace amounts of fluoride are injected as water leaves the treatment plant. Then, it’s a lot of lab work.

“Every four hours an operator at the plant is checking the fluoride content in the water that’s leaving and verifying that it’s at the optimal level. And then we also go out daily and grab samples from our distribution center, bring them back and analyze them for fluoride content,” said water plant supervisor Mark Nelson.

Eau Claire has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health for its optimal fluoride levels.

According to the DNR, Menomonie also adds fluoride to its drinking water but Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Altoona do not.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.wqow.com/news/you-ask-we-answer/you-ask-we-answer-how-much-does-it-cost-eau-claire-to-add-fluoride-to/article_72d3da8a-e86d-11ed-86d4-23f87e72a309.html