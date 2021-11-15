4. Discussion

This study’s different results suggest past, present, and potentially future exposure to F– levels above the international drinking water guidelines, and that consequently represents a health risk for children and women whose drinking water source is the La Onza well or wells with similar F- concentrations in the CARL. Since convenience sampling is non-probabilistic, it cannot pretend to be representative of the whole population. However, we have no reasons to believe (although we have no evidence) those who were recruited in this very homogenous population were different in terms of drinking water volume or body composition from those who were not recruited.

– exposure; that it is also a sign of toxicity is debatable, since some argue that dental fluorosis may be a cosmetic rather than a toxic effect. However, IQ reductions were seen in a meta-analysis of water F– exposure even at levels = 1 mg/L [– levels: an increase of 0.5 mg/L in maternal urinary F- predicted a lower IQ by 2.5 points in the offspring (95% CI -4.12, -0.59); mean maternal pregnancy urinary F– levels in those 299 pregnant women from Mexico (0.90 mg/L) were three times below what we found in this study [– levels when they were pregnant = 3.1 mg/L), we could expect children from our study area now to have a 10-point reduction (2.4 to 16.5) from their potential IQ. A dental fluorosis prevalence above 80% in the 6–14-year-old children from CARL is an unequivocal sign of a pervasive early life and/or prenatal (past) Fexposure; that it is also a sign of toxicity is debatable, since some argue that dental fluorosis may be a cosmetic rather than a toxic effect. However, IQ reductions were seen in a meta-analysis of water Fexposure even at levels = 1 mg/L [ 37 ], which corresponds to the NOAEL for objectionable dental fluorosis (from mild to severe) [ 35 ] seen in 37% of this study’s children. Moreover, IQ reductions were seen in children prenatally exposed to low Flevels: an increase of 0.5 mg/L in maternal urinary F- predicted a lower IQ by 2.5 points in the offspring (95% CI -4.12, -0.59); mean maternal pregnancy urinary Flevels in those 299 pregnant women from Mexico (0.90 mg/L) were three times below what we found in this study [ 15 ]. If the previous association holds true for our population (assuming the women had similar urinary Flevels when they were pregnant = 3.1 mg/L), we could expect children from our study area now to have a 10-point reduction (2.4 to 16.5) from their potential IQ.

p = 0.022); since our children’s mean urinary F– concentrations were >1.7 mg/L, we could probably expect similar results. Children in the aforementioned study who were prenatally exposed fared worse than those exposed after birth, but no increased effect was seen in children exposed both prenatally and afterwards [–. Additionally, a study in China of children of similar age (7–13 years old) to ours found that in children with urinary F- concentrations > 1.7 mg/L, every increase in 1 mg/L above that level was associated to a reduction of almost five potential IQ points (95% CI: -9.198, -0.732,= 0.022); since our children’s mean urinary Fconcentrations were >1.7 mg/L, we could probably expect similar results. Children in the aforementioned study who were prenatally exposed fared worse than those exposed after birth, but no increased effect was seen in children exposed both prenatally and afterwards [ 38 ] Since 95 % of the women and 100% of the children in our study had lived all their lives in the study area, we can assume a prenatal plus a continuous postnatal exposure to F

– dose for children found that to protect against a five-point IQ loss, this dose would possibly be 0.045 mg F–/day; children in our study drinking a mean volume of approximately 1 L of water/day with a F– concentration of 4.2 mg/L, if it comes from the local well, are ingesting more than eight times this F– dose [ Even more so, a quantitative risk analysis aimed at finding a safe daily Fdose for children found that to protect against a five-point IQ loss, this dose would possibly be 0.045 mg F/day; children in our study drinking a mean volume of approximately 1 L of water/day with a Fconcentration of 4.2 mg/L, if it comes from the local well, are ingesting more than eight times this Fdose [ 39 ].

–, the urinary concentration of the studied children increases by 0.96 mg/L, it is probably safe to assume that the source of drinking water plays a major role in determining these children’s exposure to F– and its potential health effects. In a cohort of Canadian children, water F– concentrations (mean = 0.35 mg /L) were significantly associated to urinary F– concentrations in a model controlling for age and sex, just as we carried out, but the magnitude of the association was much lower (B = 0.44, 95% CI: 0.30, 0.59, p < 0.001) [ Given our result that for every 1 mg/L increase in water F, the urinary concentration of the studied children increases by 0.96 mg/L, it is probably safe to assume that the source of drinking water plays a major role in determining these children’s exposure to Fand its potential health effects. In a cohort of Canadian children, water Fconcentrations (mean = 0.35 mg /L) were significantly associated to urinary Fconcentrations in a model controlling for age and sex, just as we carried out, but the magnitude of the association was much lower (B = 0.44, 95% CI: 0.30, 0.59,< 0.001) [ 40 ].

– drinking water guideline, but it was not fluoride-free. Measurements of rainwater F– concentrations can vary considerably in one place depending on weather conditions or in different places depending on local sources. In Nigeria, rainwater F– concentrations were 0.02 mg/L during the southeast monsoon and 0.1 mg/L during the northeast monsoon [– concentrations: in Vanuatu, a volcano produced F– rainwater concentrations ranging from 0.7 to 9.5 mg/L [? rainwater concentrations ranged from 0.32 to 0.55 mg/L [? that is used for irrigation will evaporate and might leave behind F– contaminated soil and dust; these dust particles may in turn contaminate rainwater while it falls or once it is harvested, stored, and gradually used for months during the dry season. Harvested rainwater was the only water source below the World Health Organization’s Fdrinking water guideline, but it was not fluoride-free. Measurements of rainwater Fconcentrations can vary considerably in one place depending on weather conditions or in different places depending on local sources. In Nigeria, rainwater Fconcentrations were 0.02 mg/L during the southeast monsoon and 0.1 mg/L during the northeast monsoon [ 41 ]. The existence of nearby sources of airborne fluoride emissions has been seen to increase the rainwater Fconcentrations: in Vanuatu, a volcano produced Frainwater concentrations ranging from 0.7 to 9.5 mg/L [ 38 ], and in Wielkopolski National Park in Poland, located 10 km away from chemical plant that emits fluoride, Frainwater concentrations ranged from 0.32 to 0.55 mg/L [ 41 ]. Our hypothesis is that in the CARL, a semi-arid, dusty, and windy area, groundwater containing high levels of Fthat is used for irrigation will evaporate and might leave behind Fcontaminated soil and dust; these dust particles may in turn contaminate rainwater while it falls or once it is harvested, stored, and gradually used for months during the dry season.

– levels were similar to those found in bottled water samples from two other states of Mexico with endemic fluorosis, Durango and Jalisco (2.0 and 2.9 mg/L) [– levels from non-fluorosis endemic areas, such as Mexico City, have found inconsistent results, sometimes being below the Mexican norm [– level measurements in bottled water in the CARL, since it seems to be an inefficient measure in avoiding water F– exposure; the users are incurring a costly measure for a source that is still above the optimal F– concentrations. Even though we only measured one sample of bottled water, Flevels were similar to those found in bottled water samples from two other states of Mexico with endemic fluorosis, Durango and Jalisco (2.0 and 2.9 mg/L) [ 15 ] Bottled water Flevels from non-fluorosis endemic areas, such as Mexico City, have found inconsistent results, sometimes being below the Mexican norm [ 42 ] and sometimes having samples above the norm. It is imperative to have representative and sufficient Flevel measurements in bottled water in the CARL, since it seems to be an inefficient measure in avoiding water Fexposure; the users are incurring a costly measure for a source that is still above the optimal Fconcentrations.

The F– concentrations in the waterhole are consistent with what would be expected, since rainwater dilutes the underground water that fills it. However, it will be important to inform the population of its high F– contents, given that it perceives it as a very safe, although not easily accessible, drinking water option.

– health risk to the CARL population that drinks well water with F– concentrations that were approximately three times the WHO’s F– drinking water guideline, especially for the children, is suggested by the HQs above 1, reflecting a mean exposure above the reference dose [– health risks is the children’s exposure reflected in mean urinary F– concentrations, which for those who drink well water are ten-fold the urinary F– mean of the Canadian children who presented an association, albeit weaker than at younger ages, with performance IQ (B = -1.51, 95% CI: -2.90, -0.12) [ A present Fhealth risk to the CARL population that drinks well water with Fconcentrations that were approximately three times the WHO’s Fdrinking water guideline, especially for the children, is suggested by the HQs above 1, reflecting a mean exposure above the reference dose [ 43 ]. Additional evidence suggesting potential current Fhealth risks is the children’s exposure reflected in mean urinary Fconcentrations, which for those who drink well water are ten-fold the urinary Fmean of the Canadian children who presented an association, albeit weaker than at younger ages, with performance IQ (B = -1.51, 95% CI: -2.90, -0.12) [ 44 ].

–, but this has proved erroneous, as previous studies in the state of Guanajuato [– assessment to inform the population in this regard, because drinking soda not only has higher F– levels than water but also implies other health risks. Apart from contaminated water, only soda seems to be another potentially significant source of fluoride intake in the CARL, where risk perception of contaminated drinking water has led to an increased consumption of soda, based on the belief that it is free from toxic elements such as F, but this has proved erroneous, as previous studies in the state of Guanajuato [ 45 ] and Mexico [ 42 46 ] have found. It is paramount to carry out a quantitative Fassessment to inform the population in this regard, because drinking soda not only has higher Flevels than water but also implies other health risks.

–, especially in Mexico, according to a study that included the most representative foods and beverages consumed at the national level: seafood, meats and poultry, or fast food [ Salt in Mexico is fluoridated in an attempt to prevent dental caries, but exceptions to the Mexican Official Norm mandating this are observed in places where water fluoride concentrations are naturally above 0.7 mg/L [ 47 ]; the whole state of Guanajuato is exempt from the distribution of fluoridated salt [ 48 ]. We did not apply a detailed food frequency questionnaire in this study, but we inquired about the weekly consumption of groups of foods and we were fed by community volunteers during our filed work; we can conclude that the studied population’s diet is not high in the main food group sources of F, especially in Mexico, according to a study that included the most representative foods and beverages consumed at the national level: seafood, meats and poultry, or fast food [ 46 ].

Even though 82% of the children had a professional diagnosis of some level of dental fluorosis, this was only perceived in 25% of the children by their mothers or guardians. This is probably explained by the fact that in 45% of the cases, the children presented a very mild fluorosis (corresponding to opaque, paper-white areas involving less than one fourth of the tooth surface), which might be missed by non-experts or may not even stand out as something altered due to its high prevalence. On the other hand, the data suggest that awareness of dental health problems has probably led to a change in the drinking water source: 100% of those who now drink bottled water had dental fluorosis, whereas only 60% of those who drink well water had dental fluorosis.

– health risks are to be expected in the CARL, since 15% of the families studied still drink well water. Besides, 66% of those who still drink well water give it no treatment to reduce F–. The investigated water treatment methods do not necessarily reduce water F–, but the fact that they use none probably reflects a lack of risk perception or information. Finally, groundwater FF– levels are expected to increase because of deeper drilling of wells that reach older water that is richer in F–, more urban pumping that upwells mineralized groundwater, and less rainfall recharge along with more diverse and F– contaminated recharge waters [ Future Fhealth risks are to be expected in the CARL, since 15% of the families studied still drink well water. Besides, 66% of those who still drink well water give it no treatment to reduce F. The investigated water treatment methods do not necessarily reduce water F, but the fact that they use none probably reflects a lack of risk perception or information. Finally, groundwater FFlevels are expected to increase because of deeper drilling of wells that reach older water that is richer in F, more urban pumping that upwells mineralized groundwater, and less rainfall recharge along with more diverse and Fcontaminated recharge waters [ 3 ].