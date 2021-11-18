Abstract
- Fluoride induces cognitive deficits in mice.
- Fluoride exposure results in neural/synaptic injury in the hippocampus of mice.
- Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to neural/synaptic alternations.
- Inhibition of Sirt3 is involved in the fluoride-evoked mitochondrial abnormalities.
Excessive fluoride is capable of inducing cognitive deficits, but the mechanisms remain elusive. This study aimed to investigate the effects and underlying mechanisms of fluoride on mitochondrial dysfunction and neurobiological alterations, as well as cognitive impairment. C57BL/6 mice were orally administered 25, 50, and 100 mg/L NaF for 90 days. Cultured human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells were exposed to NaF (110 mg/L) for 24 h in the presence or absence of Sirt3 overexpression. The results demonstrated that chronic exposure to high fluoride induced cognitive deficits and neural/synaptic injury in mice. Fluoride reduced mitochondrial antioxidant enzyme activities and SOD2 acetylation by downregulating Sirt3 expression in the brains of mice and NaF-treated SH-SY5Y cells. Moreover, fluoride lowered mtDNA transcription and induced mitochondrial dysfunction along with increased FoxO3A acetylation in the brains of mice and NaF-treated SH-SY5Y cells. Subsequent experiments revealed that overexpression of Sirt3 significantly attenuated the adverse effects of fluoride on radical scavenging capabilities and mtDNA transcription, as well as mitochondrial function in SH-SY5Y cells. These results suggest that chronic long-term fluoride exposure evokes neural/synaptic injury and cognitive impairment through mitochondrial dysfunction and its associated oxidative stress, which is, at least partly, mediated by Sirt3 inhibition in the mouse brain.
Attenuating effect of Vitamin E on the deficit of learning and memory of rats with chronic fluorosis: the mechanism may involve muscarinic acetylcholine receptors.
The protective role of vitamin E (Vit E) against neurotoxicity induced by fluorosis was investigated by using Sprague-Dawley (SD) rats fed with 50 ppm fluoride in drinking water for 10 months. Spatial learning and memory of rats were measured by the Morris water maze test; the expressions of M1 and
-
Alterations in the memory of rat offspring exposed to low levels of fluoride during gestation and lactation: Involvement of the a7 nicotinic receptor and oxidative stress.
Daily exposure to fluoride (F) depends mainly on the intake of this element with drinking water. When administered during gestation and lactation, F has been associated with cognitive deficits in the offspring. However, the mechanisms underlying the neurotoxicity of F remain obscure. In the current study, we investigated the effects
-
The analog of Ginkgo biloba extract 761 is a protective factor of cognitive impairment induced by chronic fluorosis.
Ginkgo biloba extract EGb761 is widely used to treat patients with learning and memory impairment in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease in China. However, it is not yet clear whether the analog of EGb761 (EGb) has a protective effect on the learning and memory damage induced by chronic fluorosis. In
-
Molecular mechanism of brain impairment caused by drinking-acquired fluorosis and selenium intervention
This study investigated the molecular mechanism of brain impairment induced by drinking fluoridated water and selenium intervention. Results showed that the learning and memory of rats in NaF group significantly decreased. Moreover, the number of apoptotic cells, the expression levels of Cytc mRNA and protein, and the expression levels of
-
Combined impact of exercise and temperature in learning and memory performance of fluoride toxicated rats.
In previous studies, we investigated a link between high fluoride exposure and functional IQ deficits in rats. This study is an extension conducted to explore the combined influence of physical exercise and temperature stress on the learning ability and memory in rats and to assess whether any positive modulation could
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
-
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 65 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
-
Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality.
J Agric Food Chem. 2004 Jul 14;52(14):4472-6. Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality. Lu Y, Guo WF, Yang XQ. Department of Tea Science, Zhejiang University, 268 Kaixuan Road, Hangzhou 310027, People's Republic of China. Abstract: The tea plant is known as a fluorine accumulator. Fluoride (F) content in fresh leaves collected
-
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
