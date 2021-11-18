Co-exposure to non-toxic levels of cadmium and fluoride induces hepatotoxicity in rats via triggering mitochondrial oxidative damage, apoptosis, and NF-kB pathways.

Fluoride (F) and cadmium (Cd) are two common water pollutants. There is low information about their co-exposure in low doses. So, in this study, we evaluated the combination effects of non-toxic doses of F and Cd and the possible mechanism of their combined interaction. Male rats were exposed to non-toxic