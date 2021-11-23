Abstract
Background
Death arising from hepato-renal related diseases is on the increase. Cyperus esculentus (CE) possesses antioxidants potentials. This study aim at investigating the effect of Cyperus esculentus on sodium fluoride (NaF)-induced hepato-renal toxicity in rats.
Methods
Twenty-four male rats weighting (10–12 weeks old, 200± 20 g) randomized into group A (control) received 1 ml normal saline; group B administered 5 mg/kg bwt of NaF; group C received 500 mg/kg bwt CE; group D received 5 mg/kg bwt NaF and 500 mg/kg bwt CE through gastric gavage for 30 days. Liver and kidney histology, serum aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), Creatinine (Cr), and Blood urea nitrogen (BUN), Hepatic and renal nitric oxide (NO), myeloperoxidase (MPO), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-?), interleukin-1 ? (IL-1?), caspase-3, superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione (GSH), glutathione peroxidase (GPx) and malondialdehyde (MDA) were performed.
Results
The observed increases in AST, ALT, ALP, LHD, Cr, and BUN were alleviated in NaF+CE treated rats. The reduction of antioxidant activity was assuaged in rats treated with NaF+CE. In addition, NaF increases liver and kidney MDA, NO, MPO TNF-?, IL-1?, and caspase-3 activity, significantly decreases in rats treated with NaF+CE. Histological observation showed swelling glomeruli and renal tubules lesion while the liver sections showed an extensive histopathological change in NaF exposed rats. However, the intervention of CE alleviated the severity of histopathological lesions induced by NaF.
Conclusion
Therefore, CE ameliorate NaF-induced oxidative stress, inflammation, and caspase 3 activation in the liver and kidney of the rats.
*Full-text study online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667031321001457?via%3Dihub