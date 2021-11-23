Death arising from hepato-renal related diseases is on the increase. Cyperus esculentus (CE) possesses antioxidants potentials. This study aim at investigating the effect of Cyperus esculentus on sodium fluoride (NaF)-induced hepato-renal toxicity in rats.

The observed increases in AST, ALT, ALP, LHD, Cr, and BUN were alleviated in NaF+CE treated rats. The reduction of antioxidant activity was assuaged in rats treated with NaF+CE. In addition, NaF increases liver and kidney MDA, NO, MPO TNF-?, IL-1?, and caspase-3 activity, significantly decreases in rats treated with NaF+CE. Histological observation showed swelling glomeruli and renal tubules lesion while the liver sections showed an extensive histopathological change in NaF exposed rats. However, the intervention of CE alleviated the severity of histopathological lesions induced by NaF.

Conclusion