Abstract
Highlights
-
- L. johnsonii BS15 could protects the kidney tissue from renal lesion and dysfunction induced by high fluoride exposure.
- Colonic microbial structure and diversity was significantly altered by fluoride exposure and probiotic treatment.
- Fluoride- and probiotic-altered sensitive and well-connected species may be closely related to renal health.
Fluoride (F) exposure was widely reported to be associated with renal diseases. Since absorbed F enters the organism from drinking water mostly through the gastrointestinal tract, investigating changes of gut microbes may have profound implications for the prevention of chronic F exposure because increasing evidence supported the existence of the gut-kidney axis. In the present study, we aimed to explore the potential positive effects of probiotics on high F exposure-induced renal lesions and dysfunction in mice by the modulation of the colonic microbiota. Mice were fed with normal (Ctrl group) or sodium-fluoride (F and Prob groups; 100 mg/L sodium fluoride (NaF)) drinking water with or without Lactobaillus johnsonii BS15, a probiotic strain proven to be preventive for F exposure. Mice fed with sodium-fluoride drinking water alone exhibited renal tissue damages, decreased the renal antioxidant capability and dysfunction. In contrast, L. johnsonii BS15 reversed these F-induced renal changes. 16S rRNA gene sequencing shows that L. johnsonii BS15 alleviated the increased community diversity (Shannon diversity) and richness index (number of observed features) as well as the distured structure of colon microbiota in F-exposed mice. A total of 13 OTUs with increased relative abundance were identified as the keystone OTUs in F-exposed mice based on the analysis of degree of co-occurrence and abundance of OTUs. Moreover, Spearman’s rank correlation shows that the 13 keystone OTUs had negative effect on renal health and intestinal integrity. L. johnsonii BS15 reversed four of keystone OTUs (OTU 5, OTU 794, OTU 1035, and OTU 868) changes which might be related to the underlying protected mechanism of L. johnsonii BS15 against F-induced renal damages.
Keywords
-
-
Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards.
Excerpts: Summary Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is required to establish exposure standards for contaminants in public drinking-water systems that might cause any adverse effects on human health. These standards include the maximum contaminant level goal (MCLG), the maximum contaminant level (MCL), and the secondary
-
Topical fluorides: effects on physiologic and biochemical processes
The ingestion of fluoride from dentifrices or mouthrinses can contribute substantially to the total daily intake of the ion, even in communities that provide optimally fluoridated drinking water. It is concluded that the frequent and unsupervised use of these products by children six years of age or younger, especially those living in
-
Health Effects of Ingested Fluoride
Excerpts: INTRODUCTION Fluoridation of drinking water has been a subject of controversy for decades. Over the past 50 years, the incidence of dental caries (cavities) has declined considerably in the United States, an important health advance that most scientists attribute principally to increased access to fluoridated water and dental products. According to
-
Fluorosis by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, National Health, India.
Introduction Fluorosis is a crippling disease resulted from deposition of fluorides in the hard and soft tissues of body. It is a public health problem caused by excess intake of fluoride through drinking water/food products/industrial pollutants over a long period. Ingestion of excess fluoride, most commonly in drinking-water affects the teeth
-
Fluoride-related bone disease associated with habitual tea consumption
Acquired osteosclerosis is a rare disorder of bone formation but an important consideration in adults with sclerotic bones or elevated bone density results. In such patients, malignancy, hepatitis C, and fluorosis should all be considered when making a diagnosis. We describe 4 patients evaluated at our Metabolic Bone Disease Clinic
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Side Effects from Fluoride Gels: Gastric Distress
Gastric distress -- including nausea, pain, and vomiting -- is one the most common side effects from professional application of "fluoride gels" at the dentist. Patients receiving fluoride gels can swallow more than 20 mg of fluoride from a single treatment -- doses that far exceed the doses that can
-
Fluoride & Gastrointestinal System: The Importance of Fluoride Concentration in Stomach
The following is an excerpt from the National Research Council's (2006) review of fluoride toxicity: "It is important to realize that GI effects depend more on the net concentration of the aqueous solution of fluoride in the stomach than on the total fluoride dose in the fluid or solid ingested. The
-
Gastrointestinal Problems Among Individuals with Skeletal Fluorosis
Humans suffering from skeletal fluorosis are known to suffer from an increased occurrence of gastrointestinal disorders. When fluoride intake is reduced, these gastrointestinal problems are among the first symptoms to disappear. The following are some of the studies that have examined this issue: "It is clear from the observations presented in this article
-
Fluoride-Induced Damage to Gastric Mucosa in Human Clinical Trials
When fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental treatment for osteoporosis, gastric pain is one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. To better understand how fluoride causes this effect, researchers have sought to determine how fluoride affects the tissue that lines the gastrointestinal tract. In a
-
Fluoride-Induced Gastric Symptoms in Human Clinical Trials
In studies where fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastrointestinal disturbances are one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. The following are some of the accounts from the published literature: "The use of fluoride in the prophylaxis or
Related FAN Content :
-