Fluoride occurs naturally in the terrestrial and aquatic environment and is a major component in tea. Prolonged fluoride exposure alters metabolic activity in several aquatic invertebrates. For the first time, we investigated the effects of fluoride on cognition in the pond snail Lymnaea stagnalis as it is capable of a higher form of associative learning called configural learning. We first showed suppressive effects of black tea and fluoride on feeding (i.e., rasping) behavior. We then investigated how fluoride may alter cognition by introducing fluoride (1.86 mg/L) before, during, after, a day before and a week before the snails underwent the configural learning training procedure. Our results show that any 45-min exposure to fluoride (before, during or after a configural learning training procedure) blocks configural learning memory formation in Lymnaea and these effects are long-lasting. One week after a fluoride exposure, snails are still unable to form a configural learning memory and this result is upheld when the snails are exposed to a lower concentration of fluoride, one which is naturally occurring in ponds that a wild strain of Lymnaea can be found (0.3 mg/L). Thus, fluoride obstructs configural learning memory formation in a fluoride-naïve, inbred strain of Lymnaea.