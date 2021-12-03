Abstract
Health effects elicited by combined environmental exposures to xenobiotics, in many instances, still remain unresolved. One of these examples is the combined toxicity of arsenic and fluoride. The present study was undertaken to delineate the role of inflammation and apoptosis in hepatocellular death caused by co-exposure to arsenic and fluoride in rat. Sodium arsenate (4 mg/kg body weight) and sodium fluoride (4 mg/kg body weight) were administered to female Wistar rats, individually and in combination, for 90 days. Results on tumor necrotic factor-a (TNF-a), interleukin-12 (IL-12), and comet assay showed increased values in comparison to those obtained in arsenic- or fluoride-treated rats. Results on NO, TBARS, and caspase-9 showed higher values than fluoride-treated rats but lower levels than arsenic-treated rats. It is hypothesized that increased generation of nitric oxide induces the release of cytokines that activates caspase-9. Caspase-9 promotes the synthesis of caspase-3 that executes apoptosis. Histopathological observations on apoptotic bodies and Kupffer cells support these observations.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs12011-021-02929-2
-
-
Co-exposure to Arsenic-Fluoride Results in Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress-Induced Apoptosis Through the PERK Signaling Pathway in the Liver of Offspring Rats.
Arsenic and fluoride are two of the major groundwater pollutants. To better understand the liver damage induced during development, 24 male rats exposed to fluoride (F), arsenic (As), and their combination (As + F) from the prenatal stage to 90 days after birth were selected for analysis. Histopathological results showed
-
Arsenic and fluoride induce neural progenitor cell apoptosis.
The aim of the present study is to determine the effect of inorganic arsenic (As) and its metabolites on the viability of the neural progenitor cell (NPC) line C17.2, in order to evaluate cellular mechanisms involved in As developmental neurotoxicity. Moreover, we analyzed the effects of the coexposure to As
-
A possible mechanism for combined arsenic and fluoride induced cellular and DNA damage in mice
Arsenic and fluoride are major contaminants of drinking water. Mechanisms of toxicity following individual exposure to arsenic or fluoride are well known. However, it is not explicit how combined exposure to arsenic and fluoride leads to cellular and/or DNA damage. The present study was planned to assess (i) oxidative stress
-
Arsenic and fluoride co-exposure affects the expression of apoptotic and inflammatory genes and proteins in mononuclear cells from children
Humans may be exposed to arsenic (As) and fluoride (F) through water consumption. However, the interaction between these two elements and gene expression in apoptosis or inflammatory processes in children has not been thoroughly investigated. Herein, the expression of cIAP-1, XIAP, TNF-?, ENA-78, survivin, CD25, and CD40 was evaluated by
-
DNA damage, apoptosis and cell cycle changes induced by fluoride in rat oral mucosal cells and hepatocytes
AIM: To study the effect of fluoride on oxidative stress, DNA damage and apoptosis as well as cell cycle of rat oral mucosal cells and hepatocytes. METHODS: Ten male SD rats weighing 80-120 g were randomly divided into control group and fluoride group, 5 animals each group. The animals in
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
-
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
-
Fluoridation, Dialysis & Osteomalacia
In the 1960s and 1970s, doctors discovered that patients receiving kidney dialysis were accumulating very high levels of fluoride in their bones and blood, and that this exposure was associated with severe forms of osteomalacia, a bone-softening disease that leads to weak bones and often excruciating bone pain. Based on
-
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
-
Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus
This section on Diabetes includes: • Fluoride & Impaired Glucose Tolerance • Fluoride & Insulin • Fluoride Sensitivity Among Diabetics • Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus • NRC (2006): Fluoride’s Effect on Glucose Metabolism Excessive exposure to fluoride causes a defect of the tooth enamel known as dental fluorosis. In
Related FAN Content :
-