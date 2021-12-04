Abstract
Sodium fluoride (NaF) is used in water fluoridation and dental products such as mouth rinses and toothpastes. Resveratrol is a natural polyphenol with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The present study was carried out to evaluate the toxicity of NaF and the protective role of resveratrol in Drosophila melanogaster. For longevity assay, Harwich strain of D. melanogaster was treated with NaF (0, 10, 30, 50, 70 and 90 mg/kg diet) throughout the lifespan and daily mortality recorded. Then, flies were again treated with similar doses of NaF for seven days to evaluate survival rate and oxidative stress markers. Thereafter, 60 mg resveratrol/kg diet was selected to determine its ameliorative role in NaF (70 mg/kg)-induced toxicity in flies: Group A (control), Group B (60 mg resveratrol/kg diet), Group C (70 mg NaF/kg diet), and Group D (resveratrol, 60 mg/kg diet) + NaF, 70 mg/kg diet). Thereafter, Glutathione-S-transferase (GST), catalase and acetylcholinesterase (AchE) activities, as well as total thiol (T-SH), nitrites/nitrates and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) levels were determined. The results showed that resveratrol prevented NaF-induced elevation of H2O2 and nitrites/nitrates levels, as well as catalase activity. In addition, resveratrol restored NaF-induced inhibition of GST and AChE activities and depletion of T-SH content (P < 0.05). Conclusively, resveratrol offered protective benefit against NaF-mediated toxicity in flies due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Impact statement: D. melanogaster was used to understand the impact of NaF on lifespan and emergence rate as well as the rescue role of resveratrol. These parameters are difficult to carry out in previously used models such as rodents. This further enforces in part, the suitability of D. melanogaster in studying NaF-induced toxicity and the therapeutic effects of drugs.
Additionally, we found that resveratrol rescued D. melanogaster from oxidative stress-induced by sodium fluoride (NaF) administration. This study is of public health significance as it indicated that the consumption of fruits rich in resveratrol such as grapes may offer protective role against inadvertent exposure to NaF and related chemicals.
Keywords: Drosophila melanogaster; antioxidants; oxidative stress; resveratrol; sodium fluoride.
Protective effects of blackberry and quercetin on sodium fluoride-induced oxidative stress and histological changes in the hepatic, renal, testis and brain tissue of male rat
BACKGROUND: Sodium fluoride (NaF) intoxication is associated with oxidative stress and altered antioxidant defense mechanism. The present study was carried out to evaluate the potential protective role of blackberry and quercetin (Q) against NaF-induced oxidative stress and histological changes in liver, kidney, testis and brain tissues of rats. METHODS: The rats
The role of calcium in ameliorating the oxidative stress of fluoride in rats
The present study was carried out to investigate the effects of fluoride toxicity on some biochemical, hormonal, and histological parameters of female rats and the protective role of calcium against such effects. Adult female albino rats were divided into five groups; control group received distilled water for 60 days, calcium
Epigallocatechin gallate potentially attenuates fluoride induced oxidative stress mediated cardiotoxicity and dyslipidemia in rats
The present study was undertaken to evaluate the cardioprotective role of (-)-epigallocatechin-gallate (EGCG) against Fluoride (F) induced oxidative stress mediated cardiotoxicity in rats. The animals exposed to F as sodium Fluoride (NaF) (25mg/kg BW) for 4 weeks exhibited a significant increase in the levels of cardiac troponins T and I
Effects of melatonin and epiphyseal proteins on fluoride-induced adverse changes in antioxidant status of heart, liver, and kidney of rats
Several experimental and clinical reports indicated the oxidative stress-mediated adverse changes in vital organs of human and animal in fluoride (F) toxicity. Therefore, the present study was undertaken to evaluate the therapeutic effect of buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) epiphyseal (pineal) proteins (BEP) and melatonin (MEL) against F-induced oxidative stress in heart,
Co-exposure to non-toxic levels of cadmium and fluoride induces hepatotoxicity in rats via triggering mitochondrial oxidative damage, apoptosis, and NF-kB pathways.
Fluoride (F) and cadmium (Cd) are two common water pollutants. There is low information about their co-exposure in low doses. So, in this study, we evaluated the combination effects of non-toxic doses of F and Cd and the possible mechanism of their combined interaction. Male rats were exposed to non-toxic
