Abstract
Highlights
- NaF enhances intracellular generation of ROS and RNS in human RBC.
- It increases oxidation of proteins, thiols and lipids.
- NaF inhibits antioxidant enzymes and lowers antioxidant power of RBC.
- Antioxidant 3,4-dihydroxybenzaldehyde mitigates NaF-induced oxidative damage in RBC.
Background
Fluoride is an essential micronutrient that is needed for mineralization of bones and formation of dental enamel. It is a widely dispersed environmental pollutant and chronic exposure to it is toxic, resulting in malignancies and hematological damage in humans. Blood is a major and early target of environmental pollutants and toxicants like fluoride. Fluoride generates reactive oxygen species and free radicals which induce oxidative stress in target cells and mediate its toxic effects. The aim of this study was to determine the mitigating effect of plant antioxidant 3,4-dihydroxybenzaldehyde (DHB) on sodium fluoride (NaF) induced oxidative damage and cytotoxicity in isolated human red blood cells (RBC)
Method
Isolated human RBC were treated with 0.5 mM NaF, in absence or presence of different concentrations of DHB (0.1–2.5 mM). Several biochemical parameters were analyzed in cell lysates and whole cells.
Results
Treatment of RBC with NaF increased the formation of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species. It oxidized thiols, proteins and lipids and generated their peroxidative products. Methemoglobin level, heme degradation and lipid peroxidation were increased but cellular antioxidant status declined significantly in NaF alone treated RBC, compared to the control. NaF inhibited antioxidant, membrane bound and glycolytic enzymes in RBC. However, prior incubation of RBC with DHB significantly attenuated the NaF-induced alterations in all these parameters in a DHB concentration-dependent manner.
Conclusion
These results show that DHB mitigates NaF-induced oxidative damage in human RBC, probably because of its antioxidant character.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0946672X21001784
-
-
In vivo protective effects of gallic acid isolated from peltiphyllum peltatum against sodium fluoride-induced oxidative stress in rat erythrocytes
Gallic acid has been identified as an antioxidant component of the edible and medicinal plant Peltiphyllum peltatum. The present study examined its potential protective role against sodium fluoride (NaF)-induced oxidative stress in rat erythrocytes. Oxidative stress was induced by NaF administration through drinking water (1030.675 mg m-3 for one week).
-
Influence of methionine upon the concentration of malondialdehyde in the tissues and blood of rats exposed to sodium fluoride
The aim of the study has been to determine the influence upon the kidney, liver, and the blood prooxidative system, exercised by administration of methionine (Met), under conditions of oxidative stress induced by sodium fluoride (NaF).The experiment was carried out on Wistar FL rats (adult females) that, for 35 days,
-
Rutin potentially attenuates fluoride induced oxidative stress mediated cardiotoxicity, blood toxicity and dyslipidemia in rats
The present study was undertaken to evaluate cardio protective effect of rutin against sodium fluoride-induced oxidative stress mediated cardio toxicity and blood toxicity. Cardiac injury was induced by daily administration of sodium fluoride 600ppm in distilled water for 4 weeks. The animals exposed to NaF exhibited a significant increase in
-
Long-term exposure to low level of fluoride induces apoptosis via p53 pathway in lymphocytes of aluminum smelter workers.
Long-term occupational exposure to low level of fluoride can induce oxidative stress and apoptosis in many cells, including lymphocyte. However, the underlying mechanism remains unclear. Hence, this study was designed to explore the potential oxidative stress and apoptosis of long-term occupational exposure to low level of fluoride in aluminum smelter
-
Effect of sodium fluoride on neuroimmunological parameters, oxidative stress and antioxidative defenses
Aims: This study was designed to evaluate the effect of sodium fluoride (NaF) in inducing neuroimmunological, oxidative and antioxidative damage. Methods: Twenty-four male Wistar rats broadly grouped into four groups containing six rats in each were fed with drinking water containing 20 ppm, 60 ppm, 100 ppm and 0.8 ppm (control)
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality.
J Agric Food Chem. 2004 Jul 14;52(14):4472-6. Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality. Lu Y, Guo WF, Yang XQ. Department of Tea Science, Zhejiang University, 268 Kaixuan Road, Hangzhou 310027, People's Republic of China. Abstract: The tea plant is known as a fluorine accumulator. Fluoride (F) content in fresh leaves collected
-
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Related FAN Content :
-