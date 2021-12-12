1. Fejerskov O, Larsen MJ, Josephsen K, Thylstrup A (1979) Effect of long-term administration of fluoride on plasma fluoride and calcium in relation to forming enamel and dentin in rats. Scand J Dent Res 87(2):98–104

2. Vieira A, Hancock R, Dumitriu M, Schwartz M, Limeback H, Grynpas M (2005) How does fluoride affect dentin microhardness and mineralization? J Dent Res 84(10):951–957

3. Kierdorf U, Kierdorf H, Fejerskov O (1993) Fluoride-induced developmental changes in enamel and dentine of European roe deer (Capreolus capreolus L.) as a result of environmental pollution. Arch Oral Biol 38(12):1071–1081

4. Yaeger JA (1966) The effects of high fluoride diets on developing enamel and dentin in the incisors of rats. Am J Anat 118(2):665–683. https://doi.org/10.1002/aja.1001180219

5. Fejerskov O, Thylstrup A, Larsen MJ (1977) Clinical and structural features and possible pathogenic mechanisms of dental fluorosis. Scand J Dent Res 85(7):510–534

6. Fejerskov O, Yaeger JA, Thylstrup A (1979) Microradiography of the effect of acute and chronic administration of fluoride on human and rat dentine and enamel. Arch Oral Biol 24(2):123–130

7. Rojas-Sanchez F, Alaminos M, Campos A, Rivera H, Sanchez-Quevedo MC (2007) Dentin in severe fluorosis: a quantitative histochemical study. J Dent Res 86(9):857–861

8. Nelson DG, Coote GE, Vickridge IC, Suckling G (1989) Proton microprobe determination of fluorine profiles in the enamel and dentine of erupting incisors from sheep given low and high daily doses of fluoride. Arch Oral Biol 34(6):419–429

9. Waidyasekera K, Nikaido T, Weerasinghe D, Watanabe A, Ichinose S, Tay F, Tagami J (2010) Why does fluorosed dentine show a higher susceptibility for caries: an ultra-morphological explanation. J Med Dent Sci 57(1):17–23

10. Waidyasekera PG, Nikaido T, Weerasinghe DD, Wettasinghe KA, Tagami J (2007) Caries susceptibility of human fluorosed enamel and dentine. J Dent 35(4):343–349. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jdent.2006.10.008

11. Milan AM, Waddington RJ, Embery G (1999) Altered phosphorylation of rat dentine phosphoproteins by fluoride in vivo. Calcif Tissue Int 64(3):234–238

12. Li P, Xue Y, Zhang W, Teng F, Sun Y, Qu T, Chen X, Cheng X, Song B, Luo W, Yu Q (2013) Sodium fluoride induces apoptosis in odontoblasts via a JNK-dependent mechanism. Toxicology 308:138–145. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tox.2013.03.016

13. Cvikl B, Lussi A, Carvalho TS, Moritz A, Gruber R (2018) Stannous chloride and stannous fluoride are inhibitors of matrix metalloproteinases. J Dent 78:51–58. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jdent.2018.08.002

14. Wurtz T, Houari S, Mauro N, MacDougall M, Peters H, Berdal A (2008) Fluoride at non-toxic dose affects odontoblast gene expression in vitro. Toxicology 249(1):26–34. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tox.2008.04.013

15. Houari S, Wurtz T, Ferbus D, Chateau D, Dessombz A, Berdal A, Babajko S (2014) Asporin and the mineralization process in fluoride-treated rats. J Bone Miner Res 29(6):1446–1455. https://doi.org/10.1002/jbmr.2153

16. Ruch JV, Lesot H, Begue-Kirn C (1995) Odontoblast differentiation. Int J Dev Biol 39(1):51–68

17. Miyazaki T, Kanatani N, Rokutanda S, Yoshida C, Toyosawa S, Nakamura R, Takada S, Komori T (2008) Inhibition of the terminal differentiation of odontoblasts and their transdifferentiation into osteoblasts in Runx2 transgenic mice. Arch Histol Cytol 71(2):131–146

18. Yun C-Y, Choi H, You Y-J, Yang J-Y, Baek J-A, Cho E-S (2016) Requirement of Smad4-mediated signaling in odontoblast differentiation and dentin matrix formation. Anat Cell Biol 49(3):199–205

19. Yan D, Willett TL, Gu XM, Martinez-Mier EA, Sardone L, McShane L, Grynpas M, Everett ET (2011) Phenotypic variation of fluoride responses between inbred strains of mice. Cells Tissues Organs 194(2–4):261–267. https://doi.org/10.1159/000324224

20. Everett ET (2011) Fluoride’s effects on the formation of teeth and bones, and the influence of genetics. J Dent Res 90(5):552–560. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034510384626

21. Kawamoto T (2003) Use of a new adhesive film for the preparation of multi-purpose fresh-frozen sections from hard tissues, whole-animals, insects and plants. Arch Histol Cytol 66(2):123–143

22. Taves DR (1968) Separation of fluoride by rapid diffusion using hexamethyldisiloxane. Talanta 15:969–974

23. Bawden JW, Deaton TG, Koch GG, Crawford BP (1989) Effect of an acute maternal fluoride dose on fetal plasma fluoride levels and enamel fluoride uptake in guinea pigs. J Dent Res 68(7):1169–1172

24. Gomez S, Boyde A (1994) Correlated alkaline phosphatase histochemistry and quantitative backscattered electron imaging in the study of rat incisor ameloblasts and enamel mineralization. Microsc Res Tech 29(1):29–36. https://doi.org/10.1002/jemt.1070290105

25. Symons NB (1955) Alkaline phosphatase activity in the developing teeth of the rat. J Anat 89(2):238–245

26. Burstone S (1962) Enzyme histochemistry, and its application in the study of neoplasms. Academic Press

27. Chen S, Rani S, Wu Y, Unterbrink A, Gu TT, Gluhak-Heinrich J, Chuang H-H, MacDougall M (2005) Differential regulation of dentin sialophosphoprotein expression by Runx2 during odontoblast cytodifferentiation. J Biol Chem 280(33):29717–29727. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.M502929200

28. Livak KJ, Schmittgen TD (2001) Analysis of relative gene expression data using real-time quantitative PCR and the 2???CT method. Methods 25(4):402–408. https://doi.org/10.1006/meth.2001.1262

29. Zhang Y, Kim JY, Horst O, Nakano Y, Zhu L, Radlanski RJ, Ho S, Den Besten PK (2014) Fluorosed mouse ameloblasts have increased SATB1 retention and Galphaq activity. PLoS One 9(8):e103994. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0103994

30. Guy WS, Taves DR, Brey WS (1976) Organic Fluorocompounds in human plasma: prevalence and characterization. In: Biochemistry involving carbon-fluorine bonds, vol 28. ACS Symposium Series, vol 28. AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY, pp 117-134. https://doi.org/10.1021/bk-1976-0028.ch007

31. Ahmad M, Iseki H, Abduweli D, Baba O, Tabata MJ, Takano Y (2011) Ultrastructural and histochemical evaluation of appositional mineralization of circumpulpal dentin at the crown- and root-analog portions of rat incisors. J Electron Microsc 60(1):79–87. https://doi.org/10.1093/jmicro/dfq075

32. Goldberg M, Septier D (1996) A comparative study of the transition between predentin and dentin, using various preparative procedures in the rat. Eur J Oral Sci 104(3):269–277

33. Suzuki M, Shin M, Simmer JP, Bartlett JD (2014) Fluoride affects enamel protein content via TGF-beta1-mediated KLK4 inhibition. J Dent Res 93(10):1022–1027. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034514545629

34. Braut A, Kollar EJ, Mina M (2003) Analysis of the odontogenic and osteogenic potentials of dental pulp in vivo using a Col1a1-2.3-GFP transgene. Int J Dev Biol 47(4):281–292

35. Yamakoshi Y, Hu JC-C, Fukae M, Zhang H, Simmer JP (2005) Dentin glycoprotein: the protein in the middle of the dentin sialophosphoprotein chimera. J Biol Chem 280(17):17472–17479. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.M413220200

36. Sreenath T, Thyagarajan T, Hall B, Longenecker G, D’Souza R, Hong S, Wright JT, MacDougall M, Sauk J, Kulkarni AB (2003) Dentin sialophosphoprotein knockout mouse teeth display widened predentin zone and develop defective dentin mineralization similar to human dentinogenesis imperfecta type III. J Biol Chem 278(27):24874–24880. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.M303908200

37. Suzuki S, Sreenath T, Haruyama N, Honeycutt C, Terse A, Cho A, Kohler T, Muller R, Goldberg M, Kulkarni AB (2009) Dentin sialoprotein and dentin phosphoprotein have distinct roles in dentin mineralization. Matrix Biol 28(4):221–229. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.matbio.2009.03.006

38. Oh H-J, Lee H-K, Park S-J, Cho Y-S, Bae H-S, Cho M-I, Park J-C (2012) Zinc balance is critical for NFI-C mediated regulation of odontoblast differentiation. J Cell Biochem 113(3):877–887. https://doi.org/10.1002/jcb.23421

39. Narayanan K, Gajjeraman S, Ramachandran A, Hao J, George A (2006) Dentin matrix protein 1 regulates dentin sialophosphoprotein gene transcription during early odontoblast differentiation. J Biol Chem 281(28):19064–19071. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.M600714200

40. Yang G, Yuan G, MacDougall M, Zhi C, Chen S (2017) BMP-2 induced Dspp transcription is mediated by Dlx3/Osx signaling pathway in odontoblasts. Sci Rep 7(1):10775. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-10908-8

41. Chen S, Gluhak-Heinrich J, Wang YH, Wu YM, Chuang HH, Chen L, Yuan GH, Dong J, Gay I, MacDougall M (2009) Runx2, Osx, and Dspp in tooth development. J Dent Res 88(10):904–909. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034509342873

42. Lee D-S, Choung H-W, Kim H-J, Gronostajski RM, Yang Y-I, Ryoo H-M, Lee ZH, Kim H-H, Cho E-S, Park J-C (2014) NFI-C regulates osteoblast differentiation via control of osterix expression. Stem Cells 32(9):2467–2479. https://doi.org/10.1002/stem.1733

43. Gaur T, Lengner CJ, Hovhannisyan H, Bhat RA, Bodine PVN, Komm BS, Javed A, van Wijnen AJ, Stein JL, Stein GS, Lian JB (2005) Canonical WNT signaling promotes osteogenesis by directly stimulating Runx2 gene expression. J Biol Chem 280(39):33132–33140. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.M500608200

44. Yamashiro T, Zheng L, Shitaku Y, Saito M, Tsubakimoto T, Takada K, Takano-Yamamoto T, Thesleff I (2007) Wnt10a regulates dentin sialophosphoprotein mRNA expression and possibly links odontoblast differentiation and tooth morphogenesis. Differentiation 75(5):452–462. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1432-0436.2006.00150.x

45. Sagomonyants K, Mina M (2014) Biphasic effects of FGF2 on odontoblast differentiation involve changes in the BMP and Wnt signaling pathways. Connect Tissue Res 55(sup1):53–56. https://doi.org/10.3109/03008207.2014.923867

46. Cawthorn WP, Bree AJ, Yao Y, Du B, Hemati N, Martinez-Santibanez G, MacDougald OA (2012) Wnt6, Wnt10a and Wnt10b inhibit adipogenesis and stimulate osteoblastogenesis through a beta-catenin-dependent mechanism. Bone 50(2):477–489. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bone.2011.08.010

47. Qurrat Ul A, Seemab U, Nawaz S, Rashid S (2011) Integrative analyses of conserved WNT clusters and their co-operative behaviour in human breast cancer. Bioinformation 7(7):339–346

48. Katoh M, Katoh M (2007) AP1- and NF-kappaB-binding sites conserved among mammalian WNT10B orthologs elucidate the TNFalpha-WNT10B signaling loop implicated in carcinogenesis and adipogenesis. Int J Mol Med 19(4):699–703

49. Li J, Peet GW, Balzarano D, Li X, Massa P, Barton RW, Marcu KB (2001) Novel NEMO/IkappaB kinase and NF-kappa B target genes at the pre-B to immature B cell transition. J Biol Chem 276(21):18579–18590. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.M100846200

50. Everett ET, McHenry MA, Reynolds N, Eggertsson H, Sullivan J, Kantmann C, Martinez-Mier EA, Warrick JM, Stookey GK (2002) Dental fluorosis: variability among different inbred mouse strains. J Dent Res 81(11):794–798

51. Yan D, Gurumurthy A, Wright M, Pfeiler TW, Loboa EG, Everett ET (2007) Genetic background influences fluoride’s effects on osteoclastogenesis. Bone 41(6):1036–1044. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bone.2007.07.018

52. Mousny M, Banse X, Wise L, Everett ET, Hancock R, Vieth R, Devogelaer JP, Grynpas MD (2006) The genetic influence on bone susceptibility to fluoride. Bone 39(6):1283–1289. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bone.2006.06.006

53. Beertsen W, Niehof A (1986) Root-analogue versus crown-analogue dentin: a radioautographic and ultrastructural investigation of the mouse incisor. Anat Rec 215(2):106–118. https://doi.org/10.1002/ar.1092150204

54. Boskey AL, Maresca M, Doty S, Sabsay B, Veis A (1990) Concentration-dependent effects of dentin phosphophoryn in the regulation of in vitro hydroxyapatite formation and growth. Bone Miner 11(1):55–65. https://doi.org/10.1016/0169-6009(90)90015-8

55. Milan AM, Waddington RJ, Embery G (2001) Fluoride alters casein kinase II and alkaline phosphatase activity in vitro with potential implications for dentine mineralization. Arch Oral Biol 46(4):343–351

56. Dimuzio MT, Veis A (1978) Phosphophoryns-major noncollagenous proteins of rat incisor dentin. Calcif Tissue Res 25(2):169–178

57. Butler WT (1985) The chemistry and biology of mineralized tissues: proceedings of the Second International Conference on the Chemistry and Biology of Mineralized Tissues, held in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 9-14, 1984. vol 436 p. s.n.], [S.l

58. Yamakoshi Y, Hu JC, Fukae M, Iwata T, Kim JW, Zhang H, Simmer JP (2005) Porcine dentin sialoprotein is a proteoglycan with glycosaminoglycan chains containing chondroitin 6-sulfate. J Biol Chem 280(2):1552–1560. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.M409606200

59. MacDougall M, Simmons D, Luan X, Nydegger J, Feng J, Gu TT (1997) Dentin Phosphoprotein and dentin sialoprotein are cleavage products expressed from a single transcript coded by a gene on human chromosome 4: dentin phosphoprotein dna sequence determination. J Biol Chem 272(2):835–842. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.272.2.835

60. Sun Y, Lu Y, Chen S, Prasad M, Wang X, Zhu Q, Zhang J, Ball H, Feng J, Butler WT, Qin C (2010) Key proteolytic cleavage site and full-length form of DSPP. J Dent Res 89(5):498–503. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034510363109

61. Tsuchiya S, Simmer JP, Hu JCC, Richardson AS, Yamakoshi F, Yamakoshi Y (2011) Astacin proteases cleave dentin sialophosphoprotein (Dspp) to generate dentin phosphoprotein (Dpp). J Bone Miner Res 26(1):220–228. https://doi.org/10.1002/jbmr.202

62. Zhang Y, Song Y, Ravindran S, Gao Q, Huang CC, Ramachandran A, Kulkarni A, George A (2014) DSPP contains an IRES element responsible for the translation of dentin phosphophoryn. J Dent Res 93(2):155–161. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034513516631

63. Lim WH, Liu B, Cheng D, Hunter DJ, Zhong Z, Ramos DM, Williams BO, Sharpe PT, Bardet C, Mah SJ, Helms JA (2014) Wnt signaling regulates pulp volume and dentin thickness. J Bone Miner Res 29(4):892–901. https://doi.org/10.1002/jbmr.2088

64. Chen LF, Williams SA, Mu Y, Nakano H, Duerr JM, Buckbinder L, Greene WC (2005) NF-kappaB RelA phosphorylation regulates RelA acetylation. Mol Cell Biol 25(18):7966–7975. https://doi.org/10.1128/MCB.25.18.7966-7975.2005

65. Arab-Nozari M, Mohammadi E, Shokrzadeh M, Ahangar N, Amiri FT, Shaki F (2020) Co-exposure to non-toxic levels of cadmium and fluoride induces hepatotoxicity in rats via triggering mitochondrial oxidative damage, apoptosis, and NF-kB pathways. Environ Sci Pollut Res Int 27(19):24048–24058. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-020-08791-4

66. Refsnes M, Skuland T, Lag M, Schwarze PE, Ovrevik J (2014) Differential NF-kappaB and MAPK activation underlies fluoride- and TPA-mediated CXCL8 (IL-8) induction in lung epithelial cells. J Inflamm Res 7:169–185. https://doi.org/10.2147/JIR.S69646

67. Baskiewicz-Masiuk M, Rybicka M, Gutowska I, Bober J, Grymula K, Dziedziejko V (2004) Sodium fluoride enhancement of monocyte differentiation via nuclear factor Kappa B mechanism. In

68. Zhang M, Wang A, Xia T, He P (2008) Effects of fluoride on DNA damage, S-phase cell-cycle arrest and the expression of NF-kappaB in primary cultured rat hippocampal neurons. Toxicol Lett 179(1):1–5. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.toxlet.2008.03.002

69. Rani CSS, MacDougall M (2000) Dental cells express factors that regulate bone resorption. Mol Cell Biol Res Commun 3(3):145–152. https://doi.org/10.1006/mcbr.2000.0205

70. Kobayashi CAN, Leite AL, Peres-Buzalaf C, Carvalho JG, Whitford GM, Everett ET, Siqueira WL, Buzalaf MAR (2014) Bone response to fluoride exposure is influenced by genetics. PLoS One 9(12):e114343. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0114343

71. Cheng PT, Bader SM, Grynpas MD (1995) Biphasic sodium fluoride effects on bone and bone mineral: a review. Cells Mater 5(3):271–282

72. Smalley JW, Embery G (1980) The influence of fluoride administration on the structure of proteoglycans in the developing rat incisor. Biochem J 190(2):263–272. https://doi.org/10.1042/bj1900263

73. Waddington RJ, Embery G, Hall RC (1993) The influence of fluoride on proteoglycan structure using a rat odontoblast in vitro system. Calcif Tissue Int 52(5):392–398. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF00310205

74. Waddington RJ, Moseley R, Smith AJ, Sloan AJ, Embery G (2004) Fluoride-induced changes to proteoglycan structure synthesised within the dentine–pulp complex in vitro. Biochim Biophys Acta (BBA) – Mol Basis Dis 1689(2):142–151. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbadis.2004.03.003

75. Susheela AK, Sharma K (1988) Fluoride-induced changes in the tooth glycosaminoglycans: an in vivo study in the rabbit. Arch Toxicol 62(4):328–330. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF00332496

76. Hall RC, Embery G, Waddington RJ (1996) Modification of the proteoglycans of rat incisor dentin-predentin during in vivo fluorosis. Eur J Oral Sci 104(3):285–291. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1600-0722.1996.tb00079.x

77. Goldberg M, Takagi M (1993) Dentine proteoglycans: composition, ultrastructure and functions. Histochem J 25(11):781–806. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF02388111

78. Embery G, Hall R, Waddington R, Septier D, Goldberg M (2001) Proteoglycans in dentinogenesis. Crit Rev Oral Biol Med 12(4):331–349. https://doi.org/10.1177/10454411010120040401