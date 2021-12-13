Participants

We included participants from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) cycles between 2013 and 2016—the years for which publicly available fluoride biomonitoring data were available. Plasma fluoride concentrations were measured among 4470 participants aged 6–19 years and tap water fluoride concentrations were measured among 8087 participants aged 0–19 years. We included adolescent girls/women aged 16–19 years in our analysis as all participants within this age range had experienced menarche. We included participants who had either plasma or water fluoride measurements, complete covariate data, as well as data for at least one reproductive health outcome. Missing data were?<?15% for covariates among participants who had at least one outcome measure. Additionally, we excluded participants who were taking estradiol-based medications that could affect sex hormone levels (n = 46 and n = 41 for plasma and water fluoride samples respectively) only for analyses that included serum sex steroid hormone levels or menstrual regularity as outcomes. There were 524 participants with plasma fluoride levels who met inclusion criteria and 553 participants with water fluoride levels who met inclusion criteria. Additionally, for analyses with water fluoride, we excluded an additional 93 participants who reported that they did not drink tap water, which resulted in a sample size of 460. Participant selection is depicted in Figure S1. Supplemental Table S1 compares demographic characteristics of the current study sample meeting inclusion criteria (n = 567) with all adolescent girls and women ages 16–19 in NHANES 2013–2016. We applied sampling weights to account for the complex NHANES survey design as recommended by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2013). The weighted samples for plasma and water fluoride analyses represented 6,555,145 and 6,854,071 adolescents in the U.S. respectively. This study was exempt from review by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai’s (ISMMS) Institutional Review Board (#1702145).

Fluoride Measures

Fluoride concentrations were measured in blood plasma and household tap water samples. Tap water and blood collection times were not standardized. Plasma fluoride was measured via an ion-specific electrode and hexamethyldisiloxane (HMDS) method, and household water samples were measured via an ion-specific electrode (NHANES 2017a, b). Both plasma and water fluoride concentrations were measured at the College of Dental Medicine, Georgia Regents University, Augusta, GA. Each sample was measured in duplicate and the average of the two values was reported (NHANES 2017a, b). The lower limit of detection (LLOD) for plasma fluoride was 0.25 nmol, while the LLOD for water fluoride was 0.10 mg/L. Approximately 89% and 100% (all) of participants, had water and plasma fluoride values above the LLOD, respectively (NHANES 2016a, b, 2017a, b).

Serum Sex Steroid Hormones

Estradiol and Testosterone

Estradiol and testosterone contribute to the development of secondary sex characteristics in females and males respectively. Additionally, elevated testosterone levels in females can reflect adrenal hyperplasia, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), ovarian or adrenal tumors, or ovarian insufficiency. Testosterone and estradiol were measured via isotope dilution liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (ID-LC–MS/MS), a method based on the National Institute for Standards and Technology’s (NIST) reference. The standard reference range for testosterone among adult women is 15–70 ng/dL, while the standard reference range for estrogen fluctuates throughout the menstrual cycle (CDC 2018a). For example, normal levels range from 20–150 pg/mL during the early follicular phase and peak at 150–750 pg/mL during the mid-cycle peak (CDC 2018a).

Serum Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG)

Serum hormone binding globulin is the blood transport protein for androgens and estrogens. Decreased serum SHBG is associated with hypothyroidism, PCOS, obesity, hirsutism, elevated androgen levels, alopecia, acromegaly, as well as SHBG gene polymorphisms. Elevated serum SHBG is linked with hyperthyroidism, cirrhosis of the liver, and polymorphisms in the SHBG gene (Bhasin et al. 2018; NHANES 2018). SHBG levels were measured via a reaction with immuno-antibodies as well as chemo-luminescence measurements of the reaction products that occur after two incubation periods and subjection to a magnetic field. Through this process, the microparticles were captured on an electrode, where a chemiluminescent reaction occurs, and measured by a photomultiplier tube (CDC 2018b).

Reproductive Health

Participants were asked how old they were when they experienced menarche (i.e., How old {were you/was SP} when {you/SP} had {your/her} first menstrual period?) as well as whether they had regular menstrual periods in the last 12 months (i.e., operationalized as {Have you/Has SP} had at least one menstrual period in the past 12 months?).

Covariates

Covariates were selected a priori based on prior empirical evidence associated with fluoride exposure and women’s reproductive health outcomes. They included age, Body Mass Index (BMI), race/ethnicity and the ratio of family income to poverty (Chumlea et al. 2003; Kaplowitz 2008; Braithwaite et al. 2009; Martinez-Mier and Soto-Rojas 2010; Villa et al. 2010; Jain 2017; Liu et al. 2019a, b). We grouped the race/ethnicity variable into the following categories: Hispanic, Non-Hispanic White, Non-Hispanic Black, and Other to account for small sample sizes of certain racial/ethnic groups. We utilized raw BMI values and the ratio of family income to poverty was calculated by dividing annual family income by the poverty guidelines for the survey year. Poverty guidelines established by the Department of Health and Human Services were utilized to calculate this ratio. These guidelines vary according to family size and geographic location (U.S. Department of Health & Human Services).

Statistical Analysis

All analyses applied mobile exam center (MEC) survey weights to account for the NHANES survey design and to permit generalization to the United States population (National Center for Health Statistics 2013). MEC weights were reweighted to our sample using an adjustment factor prior to analyses according to NCHS guidance (Malin et al. 2019). Descriptive statistics and regression analyses were performed using SAS (V.9.4) software.