Study setting

Gihaya Island is a small island situated in Lake Kivu between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rusizi District in Western Rwanda. The?~?1,230 human residents are almost exclusively engaged in subsistence agricultural activities, growing staple crops, harvesting small fish, and raising livestock (goats, chickens, cattle, pigs) to feed their families and earn income. Three boreholes exist but only one solar-powered water pump was operational at the time of this study. Basic health services can be accessed through Community Health Workers and a local health post. There are no oral health services on the island.

Participant recruitment

Data for this study were obtained through (1) interviewer-administered surveys of children and livestock owners, (2) oral examinations of children and livestock, and (3) food, water, and environmental sample collection and analysis. Inclusion criteria for children were ages 9–15 years, residence on Gihaya Island since birth, upper and lower anterior permanent central and lateral incisors fully erupted, and parental permission to participate in the study. For inclusion of livestock data, owners were required to be 18 years or above. Goats and cattle were required to be over six months of age, have resided on the Gihaya Island since birth and able be handled safely (i.e., animal remained calm without chemical sedation). The inclusion criteria were developed to allow for the maximum number of permanent teeth in children and animals who were lifelong residents of the Island. All eligible children and livestock living on this island were invited to participate. Surveys, oral health assessments and initial food sampling were conducted over a four-day period in December of 2018. Community residents were informed of the study by local Community Health Workers prior to and on the day of data collection. All eligible children and livestock owners (with their livestock) were invited to participate. Surveys and oral examination of children were conducted at the local primary school while livestock owners were met at their homes. Based on high levels of human dental fluorosis and water fluoride content observed in 2018 (as reported in this study), a second research team returned to the island in August of 2019 to collect additional water and food samples for fluoride and microbial analyses, and to measure assess dietary habits (A. Heiman, unpublished data). To our knowledge, there were no relevant social or environmental changes impacting natural water sources during the time interval.

Study tools

The questionnaire for children addressed demographics, water sources, diet, and satisfaction with tooth appearance (Additional file 1). The questionnaire for livestock owners addre ssed owner/livestock demographics, livestock water sources, and livestock food (Additional file 2). All questions were yes/no or multiple choice and were modified from previously published resources to be contextually relevant for Gihaya Island [22, 23]. Questionnaires were developed in English, translated into Kinyarwanda, and pretested for face and content validity.

Oral examinations of children assessed the presence of decayed missing and filled teeth and the presence and severity of fluorosis on maxillary and mandibular permanent anterior teeth (fully erupted central incisors, lateral incisors and cuspids) [24]. The presence and severity of fluorosis were also recorded for lower permanent anterior teeth of goats and cattle. The Dean’s Fluorosis Index [25] was used to visually classify fluorosis severity in children and a modified version (absent, mild, moderate, severe) was used to evaluate livestock. Oral examinations in children and livestock were conducted by a licensed dental therapist and licensed veterinarian, respectively, using headlamps for illumination when necessary. Children were comfortably seated in a chair and the teeth dried with a 2?×?2 gauze. When fluorosis presence or severity was doubtful, the lower of the two categories under consideration was assigned. Photographs were taken and examined at the end of the study to ensure consistent fluorosis categorization. Questionnaire and examination data were directly entered into Kobo Toolbox using cellular smartphones [26].

Water, food, grass and soil sampling

Initial water samples (2018) were obtained near the lake shore where residents collected cooking and drinking water, from the one functional borehole and from the local health post rainwater collection tank. Three samples were collected at each location using standard collection techniques for wading. Samples from each location were tested in triplicate with the fluoride testing probe at the University of Rwanda laboratory in Kigali. Samples of locally sourced and commonly eaten uncooked foods (cassava root, cassava leaf, bean leaf, fresh beans, dried beans, and small fishes) were collected from island residents. Soil and grass samples were collected from two livestock grazing points on the island. One sample of each food, grass and soil type were collected. In 2019, three additional water samples were collected from each of the following water sources: six locations around the island where people gather water for drinking and cooking from Lake Kivu, a water storage tank from a solar-powered borehole pump, and a rainwater catchment tank at the local health post. Various prepared foods (beans, green bananas, ugali, green marog, small fishes, and porridge) were collected from two households, which had cooked foods with water from Lake Kivu according to their norm. All water, food, soil, and grass samples were collected under the supervision of a certified lab technician and stored in sterile 100 mL plastic bottles or plastic zip lock bags. Samples were transported in cooled containers and stored in refrigerators until analyzed.

Fluoride concentration measurement

Food and soil samples were dried in an oven at 105 °C for 12 – 24 h. Dried sample were crushed into a fine powder with a mortar and pestle. For each sample, 1 g of powder was placed in a crucible and covered with 5 mL of NaOH 8 M solution. Crucibles were heated on a hot plate for a minimum of 5 min and then placed in an 200 °C oven for 16 h. After 16 h, crucibles were cooled to room temperature and then rehydrated in 15 mL distilled water. Solutions were gently shaken until homogenous, neutralized with 37% hydrochloric acid to reach pH 7.2 – 7.5, and then diluted in 25 mL distilled water before measuring the fluoride concentration.

Fluoride concentrations were measured using an pH/ISE ion selective electrode, with a fluoride probe (model ISEF12101) from HACH (Colorado, USA), according to the user manual instructions [27]. The fluoride probe was calibrated using 3 standard solutions (0.5; 1 and 2 mg/L) prior to fluoride analysis. Each raw water sample was measured three times. To test the effect of boiling water on fluoride concentration, raw water samples were boiled briefly and then re-tested. Three preparations of each food, soil and grass sample were measured. Mean fluoride levels were recorded in mg/L for water samples and mg/g in food and soil samples.

Statistical analysis

Questionnaire data were uploaded from the KOBO platform and analyzed using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS), version 25 (IBM Corp., Armonk, N.Y., USA). Descriptive statistics, including counts and percentages for categorical variables and means and standard deviations (SDs) for continuous variables, were calculated. The Fisher Exact Test was used to identify associations between categorical clinical outcomes and demographic variables of interest. A p-value of?<?0.05 was considered statistically significant.