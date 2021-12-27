Main findings

CWF support was associated with both educational attainment and health literacy, signifying influences of generalised and specialised knowledge, respectively, when electors cast their vote. While education attainment and other demographic variables better predict participation in a CWF referendum, health literacy better explains fluoridation support. Although other sociodemographic variables reached significance in explaining turnout, these same variables explain voter participation in general.21

We do not have survey or exit poll data from the referendums, so we cannot conclude that more health literate individuals directly support fluoride without risking the error of making an ecological fallacy. However, the connection between preference for CWF and ability to understand health news and information is a reasonable one. The results of our analysis are consistent with the uncertainty/confusion hypothesis. Further, the results suggest that health literacy is a decisive factor due to its size and the marginal nature of CWF referendums.

Methodologically, it is unfortunate that health literacy cannot be directly included in models that incorporate the Census demographic variables. Health literacy is limited by the original NAAL 2003 survey, which contained virtually no variables related to geography, producing high multicollinearity with its predictors. In particular, its relationship with education is so strong as to lead to a complete loss in efficiency. However, comparing the explanatory power of health literacy to its Census components suggests that health literacy has higher explanatory power.

Even with some of the methodological limitations, the decisive effect of health literacy warrants greater consideration in CWF referendum campaigns. While health literacy was measured as the precinct mean, past research suggests that increased health literacy leads to substantive changes in lifestyles and health outcomes, as well as the ability to comprehend and act rationally on health information.11 20 22 If health literacy of a geographic area effectively reflects a general ability of its population to comprehend new health information and weigh its merits, then it is reasonable to conclude that higher health literacy leads to greater acceptance of fluoride. The results support such a conclusion. In the least, it appears that educational attainment alone is insufficient in explaining CWF support. Further, given the need to consider the covariance of different populations within a category, the interpretations are not straightforward. The effect of educational attainment was non-linear, as only the population of some college and professional degrees substantively increased support for CWF (higher degrees did not). These results are consistent with past research demonstrating that more years of education lead to more polarised opinions on social and policy issues.23

In the debate on fluoride, more education may simply make individuals sceptical consumers of information and lead voters to reach out to sources, like FAN or their affiliated journals, without understanding the methodological flaws in much of the anti-fluoridation research, and the false equivalence between scientific and anti-fluoride research. The uncritical examination of the new conflicting information presented in a quasi-scientific manner may allow uncertainty to raise anxiety, leading to choices that avoid perceived risk. It is somewhat ironic that the confusion/uncertainty hypothesis might afflict the more educated voters, but this seems to be the case, and has been demonstrated repeatedly in prior survey and polling research.21 22 We infer from the evidence that more than just an increase in general education is necessary for greater public approval of community water fluoridation.

We can be certain that the results were not driven simply by the behaviour of registered voters given the model analysing voter turnout in the CWF referendum (online appendix D). Ultimately, it appears that participation is motivated by the traditional factors of age, education and income. Although we cannot measure the decision to register, there is no reason to believe that the behaviour of the three cities analysed substantively differs from the consistent trends demonstrated in the USA and around the world.21 23 24 If one were to follow through on improving health literacy, and in turn support for CWF, the best path forward would be to look to the National Action Plan to Improve Health Literacy. The plan suggests offering targeted counselling and educational services to areas, such as free health Saturday schools, to improve health literacy. It would take only a slight modification of existing practices to include a focus on dentistry and oral healthcare into such community interventions. These interventions would need to be sustained, however, to maintain the impact. Thus, dentists would need to be civically active even during non-referendum years to create an environment more accepting of CWF.