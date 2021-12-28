In 1944, the ADA was informed that the AMA Council on Foods and Nutrition had taken the position that “vitamin D is a beneficial factor in preventing and arresting dental caries when the intake of calcium and phosphorus calcium and phosphorus is liberal” [40].

In 1946, the AMA Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry endorsed vitamin D dental caries prophylaxis [41]. This AMA Council operated with roughly the same official rules as the ADA CDT, had presumably the same published evidence at its disposal as the ADA CDT, and yet reached the opposite conclusion of the ADA CDT.

In 1947, a Michigan Workshop on dental caries was organized and 114 “well-known research workers” were divided into 6 working groups/topics, including an 8-member vitamin and mineral group [42,43]. This group concluded that “there is evidence to suggest the possibility of increased susceptibility to caries attack in teeth which have been formed during a condition of vitamin D deficiency.”

In 1952, the National Research Council of the National Academy of Sciences reported that there was a “preponderance of evidence” that adequate amounts of vitamin D prevent and retard dental caries [3].

The 1945 ADA announcement that claims for vitamin D as a factor in the prevention of tooth decay are not acceptable. The second paragraph of this announcement focuses on arguments that the reputation of milk as a good source of minerals (with or without vitamin D) would be ruined if advertisers can claim that milk prevents dental caries (because people still would get cavities even though they were drinking milk). This reference to milk was another puzzling element in the ADA reversal. The ADA CDT did not endorse foods; this was within the purview of the AMA Council on Foods and Nutrition. The Journal of the American Dental Association had published in 1943 over a dozen advertisements in support of dairy products, including 2 advertisements for vitamin D milk [ 34 35 ]. Furthermore, the fact that people consuming adequate amount of vitamin D are not necessarily free from dental caries was well accepted. The “New and nonofficial remedies” publication of the AMA and “Accepted Dental Remedies” of the ADA had specified in 1936 and 1941, respectively, that there is no warrant for the claim that an adequate vitamin D intake will prevent dental caries [ 36 37 ]. This announcement can only be fully understood with the help of the ADA internal records. This ADA announcement was a reaction to the AMA vitamin D advertisement show in Figure 2 .An unexplained ADA CDT reversal: The ADA claim that vitamin D played no role in dental caries prevention consisted of 5 sentences, presented no evidence, and had no research citations ( Figure 1 ) [ 38 ]. The 1946 edition of Accepted Dental Remedies changed the description of vitamin D from “not the most important factor” (in 1945) to “not an important factor” (in 1946) in dental caries prevention and also provided no citation to support this revision [ 39 ]. As will be shown shortly, the ADA decision was controversial. Despite this, the ADA CDT did not invite experts to write an article explaining the reversal—a common ADA approach to deal with controversies. Also, the ADA CDT did not organize a symposium, another common approach of that era to settle controversies.The writing panel for the National Academy of Sciences noted this lack of evidence in 1952 and described the ADA reversal on vitamin D effectiveness as based on opinion, and void of evidence [ 3 ].A controversial ADA CDT reversal: From 1944 onward, four independent writing panels evaluated the evidence on vitamin D and dental caries prevention and came to the opposite conclusion as the ADA CDT.

These 4 panels endorsed vitamin D during and after 1944, and therefore, whatever may have prompted the ADA CDT to reject the vitamin D dental caries prophylaxis claim, was unconvincing or unknown to these panels. The ADA CDT did not disclose what evidence prompted their reversal. And a scan of clinical studies of that era similarly fails to identify what this evidence may have been [2].

Four writing panels contradicted the ADA CDT and yet the ADA CDT did not offer a rebuttal [3,41,43]. Remarkably, there were three members of the ADA CDT panel who voted on the vitamin D reversal and who also took part in the 1947 Michigan Workshop [43]. These three members did not take the opportunity on the conference day specifically reserved for discussion to inform the vitamin and mineral group on what had prompted the ADA CDT to conclude the opposite.

An unjustifiable ADA reversal: Official ADA rules in 1944 indicated that “particular weight” in the assessment of dental product claims should be given to “whether recent evidence has substantiated claims.” “Recent” was defined as in the previous three years [44]. Official ADA CDT rules furthermore stated that “very strong evidence is needed when the claim is contrary to accepted scientific data”, and that “comparative trials facilitate and are often necessary for such judgment” [44]. These aspects of the scientific rules had essentially remained unchanged since 1930.

A systematic scan of the literature revealed two comparative trials published in the three years preceding 1944 [2]. Thus, there were only two comparative trials published which could provide the ADA CDT with the “very strong evidence” required for the reversal. To what extent one can assume that the ADA CDT experts (who were about to reverse on vitamin D) were aware of these two trials cannot be determined. The ADA official rules however do suggest that the ADA CDT should have been aware of at least one, and possibly both trials on two grounds.

First, a 1943 vitamin D advertisement published in JADA cited and summarized one of these two recent trials [45]. This trial was published in 1942 in JADA (n = ~ 250 children) and concluded that 800 units of cod liver oil in milk reduced the number of new caries surfaces per child by 63% [46]. This JADA advertisement carried the ADA Seal which—according to ADA Seal rules—implied that the ADA CDT had reviewed and accepted the evidence.

Second, the ADA CDT expert on vitamins added sometime after May 1944 a new citation [47] for the upcoming 1945 edition of Accepted Dental Remedies. This citation referred to the aforementioned 1942 trial and also to the second trial which was published in 1941 (n = ~ 200 children). This 1941 trial reported vitamin D supplementation reduced dental caries by up to 75% [48]. Theoretically, ADA CDT members other than the ADA CDT vitamin expert could have been aware of this second trial as revisions in Accepted Dental Remedies were discussed.

The comparative trial evidence published in 1941 and 1942, i.e., the recent evidence relative to 1944, in combination with the prior trials, may have justifiably led four authoritative writing panels to endorse vitamin D dental caries prophylaxis in 1944, 1946, 1947, and 1952.

The comparative trial evidence published in 1941 and 1942 contradicts and explicitly does not justify the ADA reversal within the context of the official rules the ADA CDT had adopted. The ADA had endorsed vitamin D dental caries prophylaxis in 1930 based on two (possibly three) small trials [17,18]. The ADA continued to endorse vitamin D when US philanthropy-funded studies reported “striking” beneficial results for vitamin D and minerals in 1934 [49]. The ADA continued to endorse vitamin D when the large UK government-funded trial in 1936 reported “impressive” reductions in the initiation and spread of caries which “convincingly” confirmed the pilot studies [20]. And in 1944, after the publication of two recent trials with striking positive results, the ADA CDT reversed and claimed vitamin D played no role in dental caries prevention.

Key point: The ADA reversal on vitamin D was authorized by a scientific council and yet was inexplicable from the perspective of the council’s scientific rules.

1.2. An Inexplicable Opinion Explained?

Manufacturers ‘desire to advertise the large-headed (tooth)brush in a journal of such prestige as the J.A.M.A, especially since the legend “Accepted for advertising in publications of the A.M.A.” appears on the ad.’

JAMA frequently contained advertisements for toothbrushes and their therapeutic value. Donald Wallace, Secretary of the ADA CDT, informed the ADA CDT on the unsuccessful efforts of ADA governing bodies to reach an understanding with representatives of JAMA on what therapeutic claims of dental significance could be advertised in medical journals [50].

The ADA Bulletin Informs on the Inexplicable

ADA had a complex governing structure which included a President, a Business Manager, a Board of Trustees, a House of Delegates, and a General Secretary [51]. This governing body had authority over ADA committees, commissions, bureaus, and councils, including the ADA CDT. Unlike the ADA CDT, ADA governing bodies are not necessarily bound by a set of scientific rules in their decision making [51]. Internal documents indicate that ADA governing bodies initiated the events which led to the ADA CDT to flip-flop on vitamin D and topical fluoride, the latter being relevant to the vitamin D story. For vitamin D, the ADA CDT was informed that the ADA Business Manager, who is part of the governing body at the ADA, was “disturbed” by dental advertising claims in medical journals p.148 in [21]. The most cited concern was that the AMA was advertising toothbrushes in their medical journals. It is within the context of this conflict that the Secretary requested the ADA CDT to flip-flop on vitamin D—the medical profession’s approach to dental caries which was also advertised in medical journals (Figure 2) [21]. Internal documents show the ADA CDT acquiesced to the request. Internal documents confirm the ADA CDT did not abide by the scientific rules they had adopted; they did not cite or discuss recent scientific evidence which could justify their reversal [21]. It should be emphasized that the ADA CDT’s reasons for reversing on their prior endorsement are heterogenous, complex, and partly unrelated to the concerns of the ADA business manager. The ADA CDT views will be reported on separately—the key point here is to highlight that it was a conflict on advertising policies between two governing bodies of professional organizations which informs on the reversal on vitamin D dental caries prophylaxis, not the ADA CDT scientific rules.