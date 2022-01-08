Abstract

Following the enactment of the Health (Fluoridation of Water Supplies) Act, 1960, one hundred and ninety five public water supplies have been fluoridated in the Republic of Ireland during the period 1964-1987, serving more than 60% of the population. The effectiveness of fluoridation in Ireland, as determined by the level of fluoride ion in the various water distribution systems throughout the country during the period 1978-1987, was investigated. Under the Health (Fluoridation of Water Supplies) Act, 1960, it is a mandatory requirement to obtain a monthly sample for each fluoridated water scheme, and to have the fluoride ion concentration determined by distillation test by the public analyst. In this study the percentage of available results varied from 64 for 1978 to 94 for 1987. The fluoride levels of these monthly samples are shown as a percentage of the available results. Out of 16,095 monthly distillation tests, 7,578 (47%) were within the recommended range of 0.8-1.0 p.p.m., with 5,877 (37%) below 0.8 p.p.m. 2,640 (16%) of the readings were greater than 1.0 p.p.m.

*Original abstract online at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2639916/