Abstract
Highlights
-
- Biomonitoring can be a cost effective approach for airborne fluoride monitoring.
- Internal fluorides decreased exponentially with distance from the source.
- Distance and exposure time significantly influenced fluoride accumulation.
- Plant age had no significant impact on fluoride accumulation.
Airborne fluoride emission is an environmental concern. There is a lack of knowledge in determining factors influencing internal fluoride accumulation in plant tissue. The aim of this study was to improve understanding of how temporal, spatial and physiological factors influence internal fluoride accumulation. Lolium perenne L. (perennial rye grass) was used as a bioindicator and exposed in 52 sites in 2015 and 11 sites in 2016 surrounding the emission source. Biomass was harvested for fluoride analysis. A biomonitoring system was developed to standardize greenhouse cultivation, field exposure, and plant harvest. Results show that relatively cooler weather may promote internal fluoride accumulation of perennial rye grass over time. Distance from the source and exposure time significantly influenced internal fluoride accumulation. Internal fluoride concentrations decreased exponentially with distance from the source, with a sharp drop within 500?m. Generally, fluoride accumulation increased with days of exposure. It peaked after 81?days of exposure in 2015 and 110?days in 2016. Plant age had no significant impact on fluoride accumulation. Biomonitoring can be a cost effective approach for detecting long term environmental impacts of airborne pollution. The method in this research can be applied in various point source air pollution scenarios to assess emission impacts on biota and to aid in land use management.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969721075951
-
-
Dietary fluoride intake for fully formula-fed infants in New Zealand: impact of formula and water fluoride.
OBJECTIVE: A survey of the fluoride content of infant and toddler formulae available on the New Zealand market was conducted. Results were used to estimate the dietary fluoride intake for a fully formula-fed infant. METHODS: Infant and toddler formulae were prepared according to manufacturers' instructions with fluoride-free water and analyzed
-
Serum Concentration of Fluoride in Patients with Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis from the Lublin Region in Eastern Poland.
In view of previous reports, it is important to determine the relationship between liver function and the level of fluoride in the serum. The aim of this study was to investigate serum concentrations of fluoride in 72 patients with alcoholic liver cirrhosis, living in the region of Lublin (Eastern Poland)
-
Total fluoride intake and fluoride content of common foods: a review
In current publications and textbooks most data regarding the fluoride content of common foods as well as tables showing the average daily intake of fluoride in various countries, are based upon work carried out up to thirty-seven years ago. Such work does not allow for the effect of fluoridated drinking
-
Comparing Fluoride Exposures in Pregnant Canadian Women: Fluoridated versus Nonfluoridated Drinking Water.
Fluoridated water is piped to more than one-third of the Canadians1 and nearly three-quarters of the Americans2 who use public water systems. Although fluoride helps prevent dental cavities, some studies have suggested that higher prenatal exposures may affect neurodevelopment.3,4 Those findings make it important to understand exposure levels in general
-
Gastrointestinal Absorption and Renal Excretion of Fluoride After Ingestion of a High-Fluoride Dentifrice.
This study aimed to evaluate the gastrointestinal absorption and renal excretion of fluoride after the ingestion of high-fluoride dentifrice. Twelve volunteers participated in this in vivo, crossover, and blinded study. In three experimental phases, the volunteers were randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups, who ingested either the following:
Related Studies :
-