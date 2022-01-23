Abstract
Highlights
-
- Fluoride exposure alters acetylcholinesterase activity.
- Glutamate transport is modulated after fluoride exposure.
- Oxidative stress is regulated by prolonged fluoride exposure.
Fluoride is an essential chemical found in dental preparations, pesticides and drinking water. Excessive fluoride exposure is related to toxicological and neurological disruption. Zebrafish are used in translational approaches to understand neurotoxicity in both biomedical and environmental areas. However, there is no complete knowledge about the cumulative effects of fluoride on neurotransmission systems. Therefore, the aim of this study was to evaluate whether prolonged exposure to sodium fluoride (NaF) alters cholinergic and glutamatergic systems and oxidative stress homeostasis in the zebrafish brain. Adult zebrafish were used, divided into four experimental groups, one control group and three groups exposed to NaF at 30, 50 and 100?mg.L-1 for a period of 30 days. After NaF at 30 mg.L-1 exposure, there were significant decreases in acetylcholinesterase (29.8%) and glutamate uptake (39.3%). Furthermore, thiobarbituric acid-reactive species were decreased at NaF 50 mg.L-1 (32.7%), while the group treated with NaF at 30 mg.L-1 showed an increase in dichlorodihydrofluorescein oxidation (41.4%). NaF at 30 mg.L-1 decreased both superoxide dismutase (55.3%) and catalase activities (26.1%). The inhibitory effect observed on cholinergic and glutamatergic signalling mechanisms could contribute to the neurodegenerative events promoted by NaF in the zebrafish brain.
Graphical abstract
Keywords
Apoptotic and Degenerative Changes in the Enteric Nervous System Following Exposure to Fluoride During Pre- And Post-natal Periods.
Children born in fluorosis endemic areas usually suffer from gastrointestinal complications and are unable to attain normal growth as per their age group. The enteric nervous system (ENS) controls gut movement and functions. It is highly vulnerable to any ingested toxins. Based on observations, it was hypothesized that fluoride exposure
The analog of Ginkgo biloba extract 761 is a protective factor of cognitive impairment induced by chronic fluorosis.
Ginkgo biloba extract EGb761 is widely used to treat patients with learning and memory impairment in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease in China. However, it is not yet clear whether the analog of EGb761 (EGb) has a protective effect on the learning and memory damage induced by chronic fluorosis. In
Protective effects of aqueous extract of fruit pulp of Tamarindus indica on motor activity and metabolism of the gastrocnemius muscle of rats treated with fluoride
This study reports the protective effects of tamarind ingestion against fluoride induced changes on motor activity and metabolism of Gastrocnemius muscle (GM) of rats. The male Wistar rats were divided into four groups - control, fluoride treated i.p. (20 mg NaF/Kg bw) and Tamarind (Tamarindus indicus III -150mg/kg bw and
Distribution of Fluoride in Plasma, Brain, and Bones and Associated Oxidative Damage After Induced Chronic Fluorosis in Wistar Rats.
The study was aimed to determine fluoride levels in plasma, brain, and bones of Wistar rats following chronic administration of fluoride at different dose levels and the consequent oxidative damage inflicted in these tissues. Brain histomorphology and bone radiographs were also evaluated to assess the extent of damage in these
Protective role of tert-butylhydroquinone against sodium fluoride-induced oxidative stress and apoptosis in PC12 cells.
The neurotoxicity of fluoride is associated with oxidative stress due to imbalance between production and removal of reactive oxygen species (ROS). In contrast, induction of detoxifying and antioxidant genes through activation of NF-E2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) has been implicated in preventing oxidative stress and apoptosis in neurodegenerative diseases. The present
Related Studies :
Fluoride & IQ: 74 Studies
As of January 2022, a total of 83 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 74 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
Related FAN Content :
