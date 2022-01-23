Abstract
Highlights
- F induced developmental damage, oxidative stress and inflammation in embryos.
- Low levels of Se-Met-alone has certain adverse effects on zebrafish embryos.
- Se-Met-alleviated f toxicity by reducing oxidative damage and inflammation.
- MAPKs and NF-kB pathways may be alleviating mechanism of Se-Met-to f toxicity.
Fish are target organisms that are extremely susceptible to fluoride pollution, and an increase in fluoride load will damage multiple systems of fish. Selenomethionine (Se-Met) at low levels has been reported to alleviate oxidative damage and inflammation caused by toxic substances, but whether it can alleviate fluoride-induced toxicity in zebrafish embryos has not been elucidated. In this study, the intervention effects of Se-Met on developmental toxicity, oxidative stress and inflammation in zebrafish embryos exposed to fluoride were determined. Our results showed that fluoride accumulated in larvae and induced developmental toxicity in zebrafish embryos, caused oxidative damage and apoptosis, increased significantly the MPO and LZM activities and the levels of the inflammation-related genes IL-1B, IL-6, TNF-a, IL-10 and TGF-B. Moreover, fluoride significantly increased the levels of ERK2, JNK, p38 and p65 in MAPKs and NF-kB pathways. Se-Met-treatment alleviated the adverse effects induced by fluoride, and all of the above indicators induced by fluoride returned to near control levels with increasing concentrations and time. However, treatment with Se-Met-alone also markedly increased the levels of IL-6, TNF-a, IL-10, TGF-B, ERK2 and JNK. In short, these data demonstrated that Se-Met-could alleviate fluoride-induced toxicity in zebrafish embryos by restoring oxidative balance and rebuilding inflammation homeostasis, although low levels of Se-Met-alone had certain toxic effects on zebrafish embryos. Taken together, Se-Met-plays an important role in preventing toxic damage induced by fluoride in zebrafish embryos, although it has certain toxic effects.
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0166445X21002794
Exocyclic DNA adducts in sheep with skeletal fluorosis resident in the proximity to the Portoscuso-Portovesme industrial estate on Sardinia Island, Italy
The mechanisms by which fluoride produces its toxic effects are still not clear. Therefore, we conducted a cross-sectional study to evaluate the fluoride-induced toxicity on randomly selected sheep with skeletal fluorosis resident near the large non-ferrous metallurgy Portoscuso-Portovesme industrial estate and the Carbonia and Gonnessa towns (control district) in respect
-
Fluorine-induced apoptosis and lipid peroxidation in human hair follicles in vitro
Fluoride is an essential trace element for human body; however, exposure to high amounts of fluoride has been documented to be correlated with an increasing risk of hair loss. To date, little is known about the mechanism(s) of how fluoride affects hair follicles. Here, we demonstrated that middle (1.0 mmol/L)
-
DNA damage, apoptosis and cell cycle changes induced by fluoride in rat oral mucosal cells and hepatocytes
AIM: To study the effect of fluoride on oxidative stress, DNA damage and apoptosis as well as cell cycle of rat oral mucosal cells and hepatocytes. METHODS: Ten male SD rats weighing 80-120 g were randomly divided into control group and fluoride group, 5 animals each group. The animals in
-
Sodium fluoride suppress proliferation and induce apoptosis through decreased insulin-like growth factor-I expression and oxidative stress in primary cultured mouse osteoblasts
It has been reported that sodium fluoride suppressed proliferation and induced apoptosis in osteoblasts. However, the details about the mechanism at work in bone metabolism are limited. In this study, we further investigated the mechanisms of NaF on proliferation and apoptosis in the primary cultured mouse osteoblasts, which were exposed
-
Protective effect of lycopene on fluoride-induced ameloblasts apoptosis and dental fluorosis through oxidative stress-mediated Caspase pathways
Fluoride is an environmental toxicant and induces dental fluorosis and oxidative stress. Lycopene (LYC) is an effective antioxidant that is reported to attenuate fluoride toxicity. To determine the effects of LYC on sodium fluoride (NaF) -induced teeth and ameloblasts toxicity, rats were treated with NaF (10 mg/kg) and/or LYC (10 mg/kg) by
Related Studies :
Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality.
J Agric Food Chem. 2004 Jul 14;52(14):4472-6. Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality. Lu Y, Guo WF, Yang XQ. Department of Tea Science, Zhejiang University, 268 Kaixuan Road, Hangzhou 310027, People's Republic of China. Abstract: The tea plant is known as a fluorine accumulator. Fluoride (F) content in fresh leaves collected
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
-
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
Related FAN Content :
