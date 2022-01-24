Abstract

The Metabolism and Toxicity of Fluoride (Monographs in Oral Science, Vol. 16) 2nd, revised edition

Amazon blurb:

Since the first edition of this highly-acclaimed book appeared in 1989, a considerable amount of new information has been published on the diverse effects that fluoride can produce in biological systems. The remarkable decline in dental caries that is now occurring throughout the world can be largely attributed to the use of ingested and topical forms of fluoride. Indeed, fluoride is now widely regarded as the cornerstone of modern preventive dentistry. In addition to its prophylactic qualities, fluoride is currently being investigated for its benefits in the treatment of osteoporosis, ischemia, and other major diseases; in larger doses, however, fluoride is known to cause fluorosis, and in excessive amounts can even lead to death. This newly revised edition includes data from the most recent studies in these areas and provides an up-to-date, critical discussion of fluoride metabolism and toxicity as well as environmental and physiological variables that can affect these processes. It will be of particular interest to dental students and residents, dental educators and researchers, toxicologists, pharmacologists and physiologists.

• Hardcover, Buy used: $202.50

Product details

Publisher : S. Karger; 2nd, revised edition (May 30, 1996)

Language : English

Hardcover : 156 pages

ISBN-10 : 3805562470

ISBN-13 : 978-3805562478

Item Weight : 1.08 pounds

Dimensions : 7.25 x 0.5 x 10 inches

*Online at https://www.amazon.com/Metabolism-Toxicity-Fluoride-Monographs-Science/dp/3805562470