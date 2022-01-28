Fluoride Action Network

Abstract

Julia K. Riddell, Ashley J. Malin, David Flora, Hugh McCague, Christine Till

Association of water fluoride and urinary fluoride concentrations with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in Canadian youth

Environment International, Volume 133, Part B, December 2019, Pages 105190

Download PDF

Riddell et al. [Environ Int 2019; 133(Pt B): 105190], have reported an error in their paper. In Table 4, the fourth column was originally labelled as Adjusted Odds Ratio (aOR) when it should have been labelled as a Beta Coefficient (B). A corrected version of Table 4 is presented below. The authors apologize for the error.

Table 4. Adjusted Odds Ratio (aOR) and Beta Coefficient (B) for the association between fluoride exposure and ADHD diagnosis and inattentive/hyperactive symptoms.

ADHD diagnosis SDQ H/I subscale score
aORa 95% CI Ba 95% CI
UFSG (mg/L) b 0.96 0.63, 1.46 0.31 -0.04, 0.66
Fluoride in tap water (mg/L) 6.10* 1.60, 22.8 0.31*c 0.04, 0.58
 75th percentile age d 1.52* 0.23, 2.80
 25th percentile age -0.33 -1.51, 0.84
CWF statuse 1.21* 1.03, 1.42 0.11* 0.02, 0.20
 75th percentile age 2.84* 1.40, 5.76 0.70* 0.34, 1.06
 25th percentile age 0.91 0.41, 1.99 0.04 -0.38, 0.46

Abbreviations: ADHD = Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder; CWF = community water fluoridation; aOR = adjusted odds ratio; B = beta estimate; SDQ H/I = Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire Hyperactivity-Inattention.

a

Adjusted for child’s sex, age at interview, ethnicity (white or other), Body Mass Index, highest level of parental education, total household income, exposure to cigarette smoke inside the home (yes/no), concurrent blood lead level (log10-transformed).

b

Non-significant main effect of urinary fluoride level predicting ADHD diagnosis (B = -0.04, p = .84, N = 119/1635 with ADHD/total sample) or SDQ subscale score (B = 0.31, p = .08, N = 1532).

c

Interaction between age and water fluoride level predicting SDQ subscale score (B = 0.31, p = .03, N = 588).

d

Since the interaction between age and water fluoride was not significant, only the main effects are presented for the logistic regression predicting ADHD diagnosis from fluoride in tap water (mg/L; N = 39/626 with ADHD/total sample).

e

Significant interaction between age and CWF status predicting ADHD diagnosis (B = 0.19, p = .03, N = 65/1173 with ADHD/total sample) and SDQ subscale score (B = 0.11, p = .01, N = 1118).

*Corrigendum online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412022000174?via%3Dihub

 