Riddell et al. [Environ Int 2019; 133(Pt B): 105190], have reported an error in their paper. In Table 4, the fourth column was originally labelled as Adjusted Odds Ratio (aOR) when it should have been labelled as a Beta Coefficient (B). A corrected version of Table 4 is presented below. The authors apologize for the error.

Table 4. Adjusted Odds Ratio (aOR) and Beta Coefficient (B) for the association between fluoride exposure and ADHD diagnosis and inattentive/hyperactive symptoms. ADHD diagnosis SDQ H/I subscale score aORa 95% CI Ba 95% CI UF SG (mg/L) b 0.96 0.63, 1.46 0.31 -0.04, 0.66 Fluoride in tap water (mg/L) 6.10* 1.60, 22.8 0.31*c 0.04, 0.58 75th percentile age —d – 1.52* 0.23, 2.80 25th percentile age – – -0.33 -1.51, 0.84 CWF statuse 1.21* 1.03, 1.42 0.11* 0.02, 0.20 75th percentile age 2.84* 1.40, 5.76 0.70* 0.34, 1.06 25th percentile age 0.91 0.41, 1.99 0.04 -0.38, 0.46 Abbreviations: ADHD = Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder; CWF = community water fluoridation; aOR = adjusted odds ratio; B = beta estimate; SDQ H/I = Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire Hyperactivity-Inattention.