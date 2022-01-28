Abstract
Association of water fluoride and urinary fluoride concentrations with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in Canadian youth
Riddell et al. [Environ Int 2019; 133(Pt B): 105190], have reported an error in their paper. In Table 4, the fourth column was originally labelled as Adjusted Odds Ratio (aOR) when it should have been labelled as a Beta Coefficient (B). A corrected version of Table 4 is presented below. The authors apologize for the error.
Table 4. Adjusted Odds Ratio (aOR) and Beta Coefficient (B) for the association between fluoride exposure and ADHD diagnosis and inattentive/hyperactive symptoms.
|ADHD diagnosis
|SDQ H/I subscale score
|aORa
|95% CI
|Ba
|95% CI
|UFSG (mg/L) b
|0.96
|0.63, 1.46
|0.31
|-0.04, 0.66
|Fluoride in tap water (mg/L)
|6.10*
|1.60, 22.8
|0.31*c
|0.04, 0.58
|75th percentile age
|—d
|–
|1.52*
|0.23, 2.80
|25th percentile age
|–
|–
|-0.33
|-1.51, 0.84
|CWF statuse
|1.21*
|1.03, 1.42
|0.11*
|0.02, 0.20
|75th percentile age
|2.84*
|1.40, 5.76
|0.70*
|0.34, 1.06
|25th percentile age
|0.91
|0.41, 1.99
|0.04
|-0.38, 0.46
Abbreviations: ADHD = Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder; CWF = community water fluoridation; aOR = adjusted odds ratio; B = beta estimate; SDQ H/I = Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire Hyperactivity-Inattention.
- a
Adjusted for child’s sex, age at interview, ethnicity (white or other), Body Mass Index, highest level of parental education, total household income, exposure to cigarette smoke inside the home (yes/no), concurrent blood lead level (log10-transformed).
b
Non-significant main effect of urinary fluoride level predicting ADHD diagnosis (B = -0.04, p = .84, N = 119/1635 with ADHD/total sample) or SDQ subscale score (B = 0.31, p = .08, N = 1532).
c
Interaction between age and water fluoride level predicting SDQ subscale score (B = 0.31, p = .03, N = 588).
d
Since the interaction between age and water fluoride was not significant, only the main effects are presented for the logistic regression predicting ADHD diagnosis from fluoride in tap water (mg/L; N = 39/626 with ADHD/total sample).
e
Significant interaction between age and CWF status predicting ADHD diagnosis (B = 0.19, p = .03, N = 65/1173 with ADHD/total sample) and SDQ subscale score (B = 0.11, p = .01, N = 1118).
*Corrigendum online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412022000174?via%3Dihub