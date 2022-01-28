Abstract
Highlights
-
- Impact of F, Cd & Pb on human health is related to the various routes of exposure.
- Cd, Pb & F levels in human blood was higher around the phosphate plant in Togo.
- Cd, Pb &F content in human blood declined while moving away from phosphate plant.
- Biochemical parameters revealed renal & liver disease risk to people near factory.
- High F along with biochemical parameters signals risk of renal & hepatic diseases.
Abstract
Togo’s phosphate processing plant at Kpeme discharges waste, containing Cd, Pb, and fluoride, into the sea and on the soil. Heavy metals toxicity on kidneys and the liver has been studied. However, fluoride toxicity on these organs remains to be investigated. The present study deals with the variation in renal and hepatic functioning parameters due to fluoride, Cd and Pb. Totally, 350 volunteers were recruited from five different localities around this phosphate processing plant for sample collection. Cd and Pb contents in blood samples were determined by spectrophotometry and fluoride by the titanium chloride method. Biochemical parameters were measured using Biolab kits. The pollutant contents were elevated in polluted areas where ASAT, ALAT, creatinine, and urea increased, and total protein decreased. Correlation and multivariate tests showed that fluoride is related to the various pathologies mentioned. PCA revealed that phosphate processing in Togo is a source of renal and hepatic toxicity.
Graphical abstract
Keywords
-
-
Fatal cases of acute suicidal sodium and accidental zinc fluorosilicate poisoning. Review of acute intoxications due to fluoride compounds.
Fluoride, of all inorganic substances, is among the least likely to be identified by a routine toxicological analysis. Acute poisonings with salts of hydrofluoric or fluorosilicic acid, however, although relatively uncommon, may occur. Some fluorosilicates, salts of fluorosilicic acid (e.g. Al, Zn, Pb, Mg) are used as stone consolidants, others
-
Environmental Fluoride 1977 by Rose & Marier
The Associate Committee on Scientific Criteria for Environmental Quality was established by the National Research Council of Canada in response to a mandate provided by the Federal Government to develop scientific guidelines for defining the quality of the environment. The concern of the NRC Associate Committee is strictly with scientific
-
The tissue distribution of fluoride in a fatal case of self-poisoning.
The purpose of this paper is to report a case of fluoride poisoning along with a discussion of poisoning characteristics, analytical procedures, and a review of previous reports of fatal intoxications with analytical data. A case of suicidal ingestion of 40 mL of a rust removal agent containing hydrofluoric acid
-
Assessment of renal and hepatic dysfunction by co-exposure to toxic metals (Cd, Pb) and fluoride in people living nearby an industrial zone.
Highlights Impact of F, Cd & Pb on human health is related to the various routes of exposure. Cd, Pb & F levels in human blood was higher around the phosphate plant in Togo. Cd, Pb &F content in human blood declined while moving away from phosphate plant. Biochemical
-
Fluoride exposure and kidney and liver function among adolescents in the United States: NHANES, 2013–2016.
Highlights Plasma fluoride concentrations are associated with kidney and liver parameters among United States (U.S.) adolescents Higher water fluoride concentrations are associated with lower blood urea nitrogen among U.S. adolescents Fluoride exposure may contribute to complex changes in kidney and liver related parameters among U.S. adolescents Altered kidney and/or liver
Related Studies :
-