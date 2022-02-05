… it is not a question of if community water fluoridation should be discontinued, but if it is worth the risk of lowering the IQ of at least certain individuals for an intervention that we have a viable substitute. Fluoridated toothpastes will protect against caries, can be avoided or used in reduced quantities by pregnant women to minimize any exposures, and likely will not have any negative impact on the population intelligence. It is acknowledged that moving from community water fluoridation deserves a deeper reflection on the feasibility of widespread population access to fluoridated toothpastes, its cost-effectiveness, and the effort for implementing and conveying a clear message to the public.

References

