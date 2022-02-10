We found 50 studies that met the search criteria and were included in this systematic review. Environmental exposures reviewed herein included lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic, fluoride, aflatoxin, melamine, environmental tobacco, bisphenol A, dental procedures, phthalates, ferfluorooctanoic acid, triclosan, and thallium/uranium. Most studies assessed environmental chemical exposure via biomarkers but four studies assessed exposure via proximity to emission source. There was mixed evidence of association between metal exposures, and other non-metal environmental exposures and pediatric kidney disease and other kidney disease biomarkers. The evaluation of causality is hampered by the small numbers of studies for each type of environmental exposure, as well as lack of study quality and limited prospective evidence.

… Children are particularly susceptible to environmental exposures compared to adults (Firestone and Amler, 2003). Firstly, children consume more food, water, and air per pound of body weight compared to adults and therefore are proportionally exposed to more environmental toxicants (Au, 2002, Firestone and Amler, 2003, Sly and Flack, 2008). Moreover, an individual’s susceptibiliy to environmental chemical exposure is greatest during “:windows of vulnerability,” the specific time periods when complex organs, pathways, and connections are being established (i.e. prenatal and early life development) (Selevan et al., 2000). Exposure to environmental chemicals during these periods can impact cell signaling and alter development. Due to physiological differences between children and adults, children more easily absorb toxicants such as lead, and have decreased elimination abilities. The blood-brain barrier is not fully developed for the first 36 months of life, leaving young children more susceptible to neruotoxicants (Sly and Flack, 2008). Taken together, these facts suggest that environmental chemical exposure in childhood poses substantial public health concern.