1. Introduction

Bone lesions of skeletal fluorosis are complicated and varied, due mainly to the destruction of bone formation and bone resorption balance and the acceleration of bone turnover [1]. The enhancement of osteogenic activity is an early and dominant link that becomes an important feature of the progression of skeletal fluorosis [2]. Previous studies have shown that the pathogenesis of skeletal fluorosis lesions is characterized mainly by aberrant proliferation and activation of osteoblasts, and the proliferation of osteoblasts is finely regulated by the cell cycle [3]. Daily intake of a small dose of fluoride can promote the normal growth and development of teeth and bones, as well as the normal activity of the enzyme system [4]. If fluoride is taken in large amounts over a long period of time, fluoride can cause abnormal proliferation and activation of osteoblasts and osteoclasts, leading to skeletal fluorosis, which can lead to pain and damage to joints and bones and even permanent disability [3,5].

In a previous study of this subject, the osteoblasts of primary cultured mice were found to always proliferate when the fluoride dose was 5–20 mg/L, and the proliferation of osteoblasts was the highest when the fluoride dose was 10 mg/L (preliminary research on this subject). The expression levels of genes related to the function of osteoblasts, such as Runx-2 and Osteocalcin, and genes related to proliferation, such as MCM3, were remarkably increased (preliminary research on this subject). In osteoblasts treated with NaF, excessive methylation of p16 has been reported to be induced, causing increased cell proliferation, prolonged S-phase of the cell cycle, and skeletal fluorosis progression, while the methylation inhibitor 5-aza-2-deoxycytidine (5-AZA-dC) reverses the hypermethylation of p16 induced by NaF [6].

O6-Methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) is a ubiquitous DNA repair protein that can correct the mismatch of O6 alkyl guanine and directly reverse DNA damage, which plays a key role in the early repair process of DNA damage [7]. In addition to its repair function, MGMT also protects DNA and protects chromatin from chemical carcinogens and cytotoxic attacks, maintaining the original appearance of the DNA [8]. The abnormal methylation of the mismatch repair gene MLH1 can lead to the transcriptional inactivation of mRNA and the loss of protein expression, which will result in defects in the mismatch repair function of the body, thus causing instability of the whole genome and eventually leading to the occurrence of tumours [9]. As demonstrated in previous reports, MGMT and MLH1 methylation increased in the blood of fluorosis patients [10]. However, studies of MGMT and MLH1 in osteoblast cells treated with fluoride have not been reported.

In this study, we hypothesized that in osteoblasts treated with fluoride, increased methylation of the MGMT and MLH1 genes was induced, leading to a decrease in their expression, thus causing abnormal proliferation and activation of osteoblasts and resulting in skeletal fluorosis progression.